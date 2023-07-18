Backbone One PlayStation Edition review - An exceptional controller held back by minor flaws

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is available now, and I’ve spent the past several weeks testing it non-stop. From mobile gaming to remote PS5 action, I’ve tried it with virtually everything I have on offer. Any PlayStation 5 game review I’ve done over the last month also featured some time on this controller to see how it played on a much smaller screen. While it’s not a perfect product, it certainly has allowed me the comfort of mobile gaming.

Playing mobile games often leads to cramps and discomfort for me on a personal level. However, products like the Backbone One PlayStation Edition alleviate my problem. It’s reasonably priced, and it’s perhaps one of the best ways to enjoy mobile video games.

What is the Backbone One PlayStation Edition?

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is the latest mobile controller from Backbone, and it’s clear what audience it’s marketed to. The developers previously made controllers for iOS, and now it’s Android’s turn. While the products are quite similar, some differences need to be known.

As long as you have a solid internet connection, the PS Remote Play works grand (Image via Jason Parker/Sportskeeda)

Perhaps the biggest difference is that you cannot capture or record PlayStation 5 footage on the Backbone One PlayStation Edition. I was so confused why none of my captures were coming out right for this review. Thankfully, when I reached out to their techs, I learned that was just how PS5s are set up.

That’s perfectly fine, though - I primarily care about playing games on it, not recording my PS5 gaming. If I’m going to do that, I want to be sitting on the couch with my regular controller in hand.

Whether you’re using PS5 remote play or your favorite mobile ports like Vampire Survivors, it’s easily done on this controller. While I don’t play many mobile games, I had a few I could test this on - in particular, Vampire Survivors.

It's so easy to see and play on this particular controller setup (Image via Jason Parker/Sportskeeda)

I played a wide variety of PlayStation 5 games on it as well. Final Fantasy 16 was particularly one of my favorites to play on mobile while I reviewed it. The BackBone One PlayStation Edition looks and feels like a lighter PS5 controller, so you can connect it to your phone and play what you want when you want.

How easy is the Backbone One to set up and use?

Frankly, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition is incredibly easy to set up. You download the app after you take it out of the box, sign up for a free account, and hook your phone in. That’s all you have to do, and you’re ready to go.

Even the Road to Elite mode played and controlled smoothly here (Image via Jason Parker/Sportskeeda)

Of course, you need the PlayStation/PlayStation Remote Play apps if you’re going to stream your favorite PS5 games on your phone. I also recommend a strong internet connection. For full disclosure, the internet/wifi I tested the Backbone One on was gigabit, so I could easily stream games anywhere in my house.

If you press the orange Backbone button, it will immediately open up the app, where you can see the latest games you’ve played. If you subscribe to Backbone+, you admittedly have access to so many more perks that aren’t in the base app.

This is perhaps the biggest sticking point for me. There’s a subscription involved if you want to capture, edit, and share 1080p video, casting to your PC/tablet, voice/text chat, and streaming to Twitch.

I couldn't record footage, but wow, did FF16 look amazing on the Backbone One PlayStation Edition (Image via Jason Parker/Sportskeeda)

I appreciate having some features locked behind a paywall, but over half of the features the app boasts are hidden this way. Even with that, I still love the product, though. For a pure, satisfying gaming experience, I had zero problems.

If I were a mobile gaming streamer, I’d certainly have to weigh the cost (about $50 USD a year) before purchasing. Honestly, I don’t think the membership is unreasonable. The only reason I didn’t pick one up is that I simply don’t play many mobile games. I want to use it to play PS5 games when I’m not sitting at my desk or someone else uses the TV.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition looks and plays well - mostly

The most important part of the Backbone One PlayStation is how well it plays, though. While it doesn’t let me keep my phone cover on, my phone (Samsung S20 5G UW) fits perfectly. I can also plug it in and keep a decent charge.

However, there’s a mixed bag of feelings when it comes to the control scheme. The input buttons and L/R buttons are fantastic. The sticks also feel good, even if they aren’t in the same position they’d be on a PlayStation controller. Honestly, I thought that was a weird choice, but I got used to it after a little bit.

However, the D-pad felt loose. It’s fine for certain games, but I wouldn’t trust it if I played a fighting game on a mobile device - like Street Fighter 6. The most frustrating part was the lack of a dedicated touchpad button.

Other than trying to use the touchscreen for the map, Diablo 4 played perfectly (Image via Jason Parker/Sportskeeda)

I had a great time playing Diablo 4 on the Backbone One PlayStation Edition - until I needed to open the map. Having to double-tap the top middle of my phone’s screen just felt weird and not as responsive as I’d like.

Most games felt incredible on it, though. River City Girls 2 played phenomenally, as did AEW Fight Forever. Though this is a PlayStation-themed product, I had a great time playing the Xbox games I own via Game Pass as well.

In Conclusion

While I don’t think the Backbone One PlayStation Edition is a perfect product, it’s a great controller. It lacks a few things - Haptic Feedback and a Touchpad button, but those aren’t the worst things to miss. For playing games on it via a mobile/wifi connection, it’s terrific.

The BackBone+ Membership is worth it, but it’s up to the purchaser if they feel that many hidden features will be worth it. You can find a full list of the membership benefits here. Even with that, I love it as a product, and while I don’t play handheld games a lot, at least I can do it with the utmost comfort. The buttons are responsive, and it’s both comfortable and convenient.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition

The Backbone One is a solid offering if you need a good mobile controller (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product: BackBone One (PlayStation Edition)

Developer: Backbone

Cost: $99.99

Weight: 4.87 ounces (138.0 g)

Depth: 1.28 inches (32.6 mm)

Width (Contracted): 6.94 inches (176.2 mm)

Width (Extended): 10.14 inches (257.6 mm)

Warranty: 1 year (reasonable usage, defect, and damage, can be returned within 30 days of purchase)

USB Ports: 1 (USB-C)

Headphone Jack: 3.5mm Headset jack (with or without microphone)