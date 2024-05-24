BenQ Zowie XL2586X monitor review: Among the best esports monitors money can buy

BenQ Zowie XL2586X is easily one of the best gaming monitors, scratch that, monitors I've used, period. I always felt gaming monitors were a novelty rather than a necessity, but owning an LG Ultragear changed that perception. Having access to not only higher refresh rates but also a wider range of options and control over the display's capabilities comes in handy in my daily work.

Whether I'm writing, editing, watching a video, or, most importantly, playing a game, having access to higher refresh rate options is always a positive and nowadays even mandatory for things to go smoothly. While I was perfectly content with my monitor's 144Hz panel, the BenQ Zowie XL2586X has now changed that.

I was initially skeptical of how different it would feel compared to my existing 144Hz and 120Hz monitors, but believe me, the 540Hz panel on the BenQ Zowie XL2586X is genuinely amazing and feels like a massive upgrade. While I do have some criticisms of the monitor, I believe the Zowie XL2586X is one of the best esports monitors you can buy.

BenQ Zowie XL2586X is a feature-packed esports monitor with an incredibly fast 540Hz TN panel

The BenQ Zowie XL2586X is arguably the best monitor I've used since I started my journey as a PC gamer. Although I prefer playing most of my games on consoles, I do occasionally dabble in PC gaming, either during the Steam sales or major releases like Helldivers 2 or the recently released Ghost of Tsushima PC port.

Despite being a console player, I prefer using a monitor, instead of a TV. And as an avid user of a high-refresh-rate monitor, I appreciate the added fluidity a 120+Hz panel brings to the table. This is precisely why I'm impressed by XL2586X, despite having some concerns with its build quality and display.

Things that I loved about BenQ Zowie XL2586X

Unboxing

The unboxing experience for any new piece of tech is a crucial aspect that determines the user's early impression of a product. While I do think the black box in which XL2586X comes is a tad too big for what is essentially a 24-inch monitor, it sure makes for a pretty impressive unboxing experience.

The unboxing experience for BenQ Zowie XL2586X is quite intuitive (Image via BenQ || Sportskeeda)

Opening the box for the first time, you will be greeted with the usual suite of documentation, cables, and accessories on the upper layer of styrofoam, with the display unit sitting firmly underneath that. I appreciated how firmly everything was packed, with separate boxes for smaller components.

Specifications

Right out of the box, it's evident the BenQ Zowie XL2586X is for competitive players. The unit lacks any form of additional bells and whistles that players associate with a "gaming" monitor, like RGB underglow, aggressive curves around the edges, or a massive stand that takes up more than half of your desk space.

The S switch is quite handy for making quick adjustments without having to fiddle with the display unit itself (Image via BenQ || Sportskeeda)

As someone who prefers minimalistic design and doesn't like RGB all that much, I'm genuinely impressed with BenQ's approach toward its latest monitor. The whole unit looks like it means serious business, and isn't bothered with looks.

The seriousness of the BenQ Zowie XL2586X is also showcased by its raw specifications, which are easily one of the beefiest specs I've seen for a monitor.

LCD size (inch)‎ 24.1" Aspect ratio‎ 16:9 Max. resolution (PC/Laptop) 1920 x 1080 at 540Hz (HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4)‎‎‎‎ Max. resolution (Console) 1920 x 1080 at 120Hz for PS5 / Xbox series X/S (HDMI 2.1) Refresh rate 540Hz Display area (mm) 535.68 x 298.08 Pixel pitch (mm) 0.28 Typ. brightness (cd/㎡)‎ 320 Typ. contrast ‎ 1000:1 Panel type‎ TN Fast liquid crystal Yes

Even if you don't look at the 540Hz output capability, the monitor's specs are nothing to scoff at. Yes, the TN panel is disappointing, I would've preferred an OLED, but I can put up with that in favor of a super high refresh rate display.

Even when I was using the monitor's 120Hz mode, I could feel it being much more fluid and responsive than my other monitors. The DyAc 2 feature helps tremendously with VRR and latency. While I did face some problems with getting VRR to work on BenQ XL2586X with the PS5, the S switch made troubleshooting the issue considerably easy.

Once I got VRR to work properly, it worked like a charm in almost every game I tested. While my LG UltraGear also supports VRR, the fluidity of motion between it and XL2586X felt like a night-and-day difference.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, you're not missing out on anything. The XL2586X comes with support for Display Port 1.4 and three HDMI 2.1 ports, which is extremely handy if you're on a hybrid setup like mine with a PC and a PS5 connected to the same monitor, and a headphone jack. Unfortunately, there's no USB port.

With multiple HDMI ports and a DP 1.4, BenQ XL2586X has you covered if you plan to use it for multiple devices at the same time (Image via BenQ || Sportskeeda)

I tested the Display Port using my PC (Ryzen 5 5600X + RTX 4070) and didn't face any issues. I also tested out G-sync, which isn't officially mentioned for this unit but seems to be working pretty fine with my RTX 4070 and XL2586X.

I also tested the HDMI port with my PS5, specifically to test out the VRR capabilities. Although it's only a 1080p panel, the VRR seems to work perfectly well with the BenQ Zowie XL2586X.

Display features

BenQ Zowie XL2586X features an incredibly impressive display, which despite its lower resolution, is quite remarkable for a TN panel monitor. The color saturation and sharpening all feel perfectly fine-tuned, something I even had to configure on my LG UltraGear. The display also has almost little to no latency, at least in the day-to-day tasks.

Despite being a TN panel, the display is quite impressive, even without any manual tweaking (Image via BenQ || Sportskeeda)

I did notice the monitor struggling to keep up with motion in some games, like Devil May Cry 5 SE, Forza Motorsport, and Sekiro. However, for most other games I tested, especially esports titles, the XL2586X just crushed in terms of performance.

The 540Hz mode, though initially felt like a gimmick, turned out to be incredibly useful in some of the more reflex-heavy titles like CS2, Valorant, and even Doom Eternal. The only issue I would point out is the viewing angles, which are okay for a TN panel, but aren't good for a monitor within the price bracket of XL2586X.

Few things that could've been improved

Build quality

My overall impressions of BenQ Zowie XL2586X are quite positive. However, a few things could've definitely been improved upon, especially for a monitor costing $999. My first major concern was the monitor's build quality. Don't get me wrong, XL2586X is built pretty well and feels quite premium.

The stand is easily one of the best aspects of the entire unit, being both sturdy and quite ergonomic (Image via BenQ || Sportskeeda)

However, the quality of plastic used for the monitor's chassis and the side flaps feel something you'd see on a $200-$300 display, not a $999 premium esports monitor.

The stand provided with the unit is quite sturdy and looks cool, but the display unit itself looks extremely dated, with thick bezels and a dull-looking screen. This also holds for the controller unit, which feels cheap and is quite lightweight, without a proper grip to keep it in its position on the desk.

Pricing

Lastly, despite the impressive specs under the hood, the BenQ Zowie XL2586X never felt like I was using a $999 monitor. Instead, it felt considerably close to my $400 LG UltraGear, albeit with a higher refresh rate and much less visual flair. While the minimalistic design is fine to me, it won't appeal to everyone, especially at that price point.

The shielding hoods are a great addition, but not really needed for regular use (Image via BenQ || Sportskeeda)

Add to that, the display being capped at 1080p is a massive issue, especially in 2024, when even the cheapest displays offer a 1440p option. I do think the BenQ Zowie XL2586X should've cost around $600, like its older cousin, the Zowie XL2566K.

In conclusion

The BenQ Zowie XL2586X is a great monitor if you plan to use it primarily for esports games and light productivity. The 540H refresh rate makes quite a difference and is easily the best feature. While small, it's a powerhouse packed with impressive specs.

While I can easily recommend it to anyone looking for a monitor primarily for esports titles like CS2, Valorant, Apex, and maybe even Call of Duty, it isn't the best choice for most casual players or even those looking for a good display for productivity/creative work.

BenQ Zowie XL2586X

The scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product: BenQ Zowie XL2586X esports monitor (Review unit provided by BenQ)

Screen size: 24.1"

Resolution: 1920x1080 (FHD)

Refresh rate: 540Hz

Connectors: HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and headphone jack