BenQ Zowie XL2566K esports gaming monitor review: Is the fastest 1080p panel any good?

The BenQ Zowie XL2566K is one of the fastest esports gaming monitors out there, with its highlighted feature being its 360 Hz refresh rate. The display is tuned for gamers who want to maximize their chances of winning matches. It is limited to a 1080p resolution, which isn't the sharpest today but allows for sky-high framerates in competitive titles, even with modest hardware. The device is filled to the brim with features like DyAc technology, a black equalizer, an S switch, shielding hoods, and more.

The XL2566K managed to create ripples in the esports industry. It is the official monitor of the Valorant Champions Tour Americas, thanks to the extra edge the 360 Hz panels provide. However, high refresh rates come at a towering price, with this 1080p panel costing as much as some 4K monitors we have previously tested.

We tested the Zowie XL2566K thoroughly for about two weeks and, in this article, will share our thoughts on the FHD gaming champion.

The BenQ Zowie XL2566K is built for competitive gaming

The Benq Zowie monitor can be tilted (Image via Sportskeeda)

The BenQ Zowie monitor we are reviewing targets a very small section of the market: competitive gamers. It is limited to a 1080p resolution, which means the picture quality isn't the sharpest. That said, the monitor has some of the fastest refresh rates you could ask for, which piques our interest in checking it out. Let's go over the advertised details of the panel before delving into what the XL2566K has to offer.

Pre-delivery

The Zowie XL2566K targets professional esports players and is built with their requirements and preferences in mind. It is available in three sizes: 24, 24.5, and 27 inches, and you can choose between 240 and 360 Hz refresh rates. The monitor we tested was the 24.5-inch and 360 Hz variant.

The detailed specs list of the particular monitor we are reviewing is as follows:

BenQ Zowie XL2566K Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 360 Hz Display area 534.74 mm x 302.61 mm Typical brightness 320 cd/m² Panel type TN Connectivity HDMI 2.0 x2, DP 1.4, headphone jack Stand VESA wall mounting 100 x 100 mm, pivot 90°, swivel left/right Price $598

Overall, the BenQ Zowie XL2566K seems like a solid deal for esports athletes who want to maximize smoothness in games. The monitor also comes with some nice-to-have features like a durable stand that allows swivel and tilt, shielding hoods, and a dedicated color profile switch. Overall, it seems like a solid deal.

Unboxing

The accessories in the package of the BenQ Zowie XL2566K (Image via Sportskeeda)

The BenQ Zowie monitor comes in a massive black and red box. While unboxing you will come across the accessories first, followed by the monitor, which is tucked away in the lower section. All of the components are well protected, and BenQ deserves brownie points for the superb packaging of the display.

Although it's not wildly different from the Mobiux EX2710U we previously reviewed, it helps simplify the overall unboxing experience while ensuring the safety of the components inside.

Connectivity

The connectors on the BenQ Zowie monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Zowie monitor features plush connectivity options that allow gamers to connect multiple devices to the display and switch between them on the go. You get a power connector, two HDMI 2.0 ports that you can use to connect a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox Series X|S, and a DisplayPort 1.4. Additionally, the monitor also comes with a headphone jack and a Kensington lock.

Another feature of the monitor is an S switch that allows you to hop around between sources and color profiles without needing to use the buttons on the back. It is versatile and hides nicely beside the monitor stand. This is a premium feature and goes a long way in making the display a little easier to use.

The Zowie monitor comes with a switch to alter color profiles on the go (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, the connectivity options of the BenQ monitor are well done. With a total of three display inputs, you can connect two consoles and a PC with ease.

Build Quality

The BenQ Zowie XL2566K is built well (Image via Sportskeeda)

The BenQ Zowie monitor is a premium offering. Hence, you get superb build quality with this panel. While it is a bit on the thicker side, the extensive cooling and hardware it packs make it worth it.

The stand bundled in the box also deserves a mention for its sturdy nature. Although the exteriors of the stand are completely made of plastic, it is quite hefty and can easily withstand the weight of the panel and then some more. Thus, you can use the monitor to hold your headphones (it does have a headphone stand built-in) and other accessories.

Its most notable downside is its bezels. Unlike most modern monitors, this panel isn't based on a bezel-less design, which makes it look rather odd when paired with a setup. However, for competitive esports, the bezels aren't problematic.

Overall, the Zowie monitor is built well and delivers what you expect from a monitor priced at $600. We have nothing to complain about the overall feel of the panel and the stand.

Display features and quality

The display quality of the BenQ Zowie monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The BenQ Zowie monitor features a 1080p 360 Hz TN panel. Although the refresh rate is impressive, the resolution and panel technology aren't the best. While TN panels offer better image latency and cheaper manufacturing costs, they suffer in terms of overall picture quality and viewing angles. This monitor, therefore, suffers from these key issues.

Terrible viewing angles of the BenQ Zowie XL2566K (Image via Sportskeeda)

The viewing angles on the Zowie XL2566K can be terrible. Therefore, unless you are planning to put the display right in front of you, don't buy it. However, for the majority of competitive gaming, this won't be a problem. Moreover, although 1080p is the most popular resolution, it isn't the sharpest, leading to a sub-par viewing experience.

All of these make the Zowie only good for gaming. It is not recommended if you wish to use your rig for both playing and regular usage.

Audio features

The headphone stand of the BenQ Zowie monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The BenQ Zowie monitor doesn't have a ton of audio features. It only has a 3.5 mm audio jack at the rear, which you can use to connect speakers or headphones. You don't get any onboard speakers to fill your room with background noise. This is rather underwhelming, given the premium price point of the display.

Considering the Zowie XL2566K's is built for competitive gaming and all athletes use headphones, in-built speakers won't be quite useful. Moreover, the monitor has a headphone stand built in, which nicely conceals your audio pair behind the display. This is a nice-to-have feature that would be welcome in more displays.

Should you buy the BenQ Zowie XL2566K?

The BenQ Zowie monitor is built for esports (Image via Sportskeeda)

The BenQ Zowie XL2566K is a high-end esports gaming monitor with features that only a few offerings sport. The display, however, is strictly most attractive to the competitive crowd. It is based on a TN panel with a special focus on low latency and high refresh rates.

After using the panel as my primary display for over two weeks, I feel it isn't the best choice for casual gamers or those who want their rig to double up as an entertainment hub or professional workstation. Thus, unless you are a professional gamer, look for other alternatives.

Conclusion

The BenQ Zowie XL2566K is a superb deal for esports gamers (Image via Sportskeeda)

