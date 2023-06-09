BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U review: High-end but at a steep cost

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U is among the most premium 4K gaming monitors out there, and it is filled to the brim with features to improve every gaming and content consumption experience. The device can comfortably go head-to-head against the Apple Pro Display XDR in terms of overall feel and usability. With a 144 Hz panel and a fabulous in-built speaker system, it is indeed a great deal.

The monitor is very costly, however, with the 27" variant going for a whopping $799. The 32” variant, the EX3210U, costs $100 more and is currently listed for $899. Thus, the display is only intended to be paired with the most premium gaming systems in the market.

BenQ was kind enough to send over the Mobiuz EX2710U for review, and in this article, we will go over all the aspects of the monitor to find out whether it is worth the cash.

A closer look at the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U monitor

Pre-delivery

The advertised specs of the monitor are as follows:

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U Resolution 3840x2160 Refresh rate 144 Hz Response time 1ms MPRT HDR certification VESA DisplayHDR 600 Color gamut 98% of DCI-P3 Connectivity DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1 Screen tear prevention technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Audio In-built 2.1 stereo speakers, AI-powered noise canceling microphone Price $799

This BenQ Mobiuz is a pretty high-end monitor with support for a variety of features, and it seems like a solid deal pre-delivery.

Unboxing the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U

The monitor is packed in a sturdy cardboard box (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Mobiuz EX2710U monitor comes in a massive but stylish box that has been branded with the monitor’s name, make, and details. Inside it, we get the panel in a bag and multiple accessories neatly wrapped in plastic packets.

The accessories bundled with the monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here’s a list of everything included in the monitor’s box:

A monitor arm A monitor stand A media control remote Power chord and power brick A USB Type-A to Mini-B cable A DisplayPort 1.4a cable An HDMI 2.1 cable Monitor cable cover Paperwork and warranty card

Overall, the unboxing experience is pretty solid, more so because of the number of accessories it packs.

Connectivity

The connectivity options in the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 4K monitor has no dearth of connectivity options. Users get a couple of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4a. Thus, you can easily connect two consoles (let’s say, one PlayStation and one Xbox) and a gaming PC with ease.

In terms of accessories, the monitor comes with four USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a USB Mini-B port. The multiple USB ports will help users charge accessories or power any device they have connected to their PC. However, the USB mini-B downstream port can only be used to connect the onboard noise-canceling microphone on the monitor to the PC.

The ports of the BenQ Mobiuz monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The connections are plugged into a sunken hub in the monitor, which is then covered by a panel to maintain a clean aesthetic. The monitor arm also comes with a cable management grommet to further tidy up the clutter.

Overall, the monitor’s connectivity options are pretty well executed. We don’t believe users will face any problems in connecting their peripherals and display inputs.

Build quality and monitor arm of the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U

The Mobiuz monitor from the back (Image via Sportskeeda)

In terms of build quality, the monitor easily ranks among some of the best in the market. The panel is slightly thicker than a typical monitor. However, this makes it look more premium, with a slight boxy edge to the design.

In the front, you have the display, and there is a massive chin at the bottom. This, however, is for the in-built speakers (more on that later).

It even comes with RGB LEDs on the back and a high-quality and heavy-duty stand. The stand is a piece of art that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, and it also takes up very little space on a desk. Because of how functional it is, you may not have to invest in monitor arms.

The Mobiuz EX2710U is a bit thicker than usual (Image via Sportskeeda)

It looks like BenQ realized that there was nothing much to do in front of the monitor, so they've focused on the back. The rear of the Mobiuz EX2710U looks like something straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. It's a great showpiece, and placing the monitor with its back facing towards the wall would be a shame.

The high-quality monitor arm of the Mobiuz (Image via Sportskeeda)

When mounted on the out-of-the-box arm, the monitor can be rotated - it swivels up to 10 degrees and is even height adjustable. However, unlike most high-end monitors, it can’t be rotated to a portrait format, which is unfortunate. BenQ had to make this compromise because of the in-built speakers. If they are rotated vertically, they won’t be able to offer a similar audio experience as staying at the bottom.

The monitor panel does wobble a bit while typing. This is a bit disappointing, considering the hefty price tag.

Display features and quality of the Mobiuz EX2710U

The picture quality of the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The monitor is 3840 by 2160 UHD, and it's a 144 Hz IPS LCD panel, so it meets all industry norms in regard to resolution and refresh rate.

The Mobiuz also supports Display HDR 600, which is a massive step up from Display HDR 400, which I daily drive on my Gigabyte M27Q. The panel can push your content consumption experience to the next level.

The monitor also has an insane contrast ratio of 1000:1, which is the standard for monitors at this price point. It can go up to 600 nits, which is sufficient for indoor viewing experiences.

It also promises 178° viewing angles, but we don’t recommend going above 30° as the screen tends to reflect a ton of light at angles, and the picture quality falls apart slightly.

Backlight bleeding on the BenQ EX2710U (Image via Sportskeeda)

The monitor, however, has a bit of backlight bleeding, as seen in the image above. Now, this is not expected if you are paying over $500 for a panel, but this is an IPS LCD - a technology with some limitations.

Gaming on the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U

Overwatch 2 on the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U at 4K looks insane (Image via Sportskeeda)

For gaming, the Mobiuz EX2710U comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which is a wonderful solution to reduce screen tear and improve smoothness. Now, this is why you’ll need FreeSync Premium Pro in this monitor: its 4K 144Hz.

90% of games out there won’t be capable of running at 144 FPS at 4K, and there will be some noticeable screen tearing. I tested this panel with a high-end Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and even this card wasn’t capable of playing games at 144 FPS. However, thanks to FreeSync, there wasn’t any screen tearing or stuttering.

Fortnite on the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U (Image via Sportskeeda)

The display also comes with an anti-glare coating, like most monitors at this price point. So, if your Mobiuz is directly facing a window or if you are working in broad daylight for some reason, the monitor can handle these situations without problems.

But this solution isn't perfect wither. In our testing, we found some noticeable glare while watching dark content.

A glance at the various chroma subsampling formats, the BenQ supports 4:4:4 (Image via Wikipedia)

The monitor supports the full 48 GB/s bandwidth of the new DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 standard. So that’s the entire 4:4:4 uncompressed standard, unlike the compressed 4:2:2 or 4:2:0 that some budget displays support.

The extra data transfer rate increases clarity and detail and ranks it among the crispiest 4K panels out there.

A word on the maximum refresh rates

A couple of things to keep in mind: 144 Hz is supported out of the box via the DisplayPort 1.4 cable. However, with HDMI 2.1, you can only get 120 FPS.

If you are gaming on a PlayStation or an Xbox, that should suffice. You will get a 120 FPS experience, which is the theoretical maximum for the new consoles.

Eye protection technology

This display comes with a blue light filter built in, and it also has an intelligent brightness mode (B.I.), which alters screen brightness automatically depending on the ambient lighting conditions. However, do note that B.I. doesn’t work with all modes. If you are using HDR, this mode is unavailable.

In addition, you also get an ePaper mode for a better text reading experience, and a dedicated Color Weakness setting for users with color blindness.

What are the HDR features of the BenQ Mobiuz?

The Mobiuz EX2710U features three HDR modes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Mobiuz EX2710U comes with three HDR modes:

Display HDR, which is the standard DisplayHDR 600 mode. Game HDRi, which pushes the Reds for a better gaming experience. Cinema HDRi, which is generally more saturated and pushes the greens.

Display HDR will give you the standard HDR experience. Just don’t forget to turn it on from Windows. If you don’t do that, the monitor switches to an emulated HDR mode, which isn’t very pleasant, at least according to me.

Different HDR modes on the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U (Image via Sportskeeda)

In my testing, I found Cinema HDRi to be better for both content consumption and gaming. And the overall picture looks smoother, unlike the sharper skin tones on Game HDRi, so I recommend you stick to Cinema HDRi.

How to use the on-screen display controls of the Mobiuz EX2710U

The OSD control buttons at the bottom of the panel (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Mobiuz EX2710U has a robust OSD menu that can be accessed by using the buttons at the bottom. The four buttons here are for different tasks:

The first of them is for muting your microphone. The second is for switching between the three inputs of the monitor. The third is a nipple that can be used to navigate the OSD. And the fourth is the power button.

Since the OSD control and the power buttons are placed side-by-side, I found myself accidentally pressing the latter while trying to reach the nipple. This completely shut the monitor down. I don't understand why BenQ opted for such a weird button placement, but you should be able to make do with this.

The OSD of the monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The OSD of the Mobiuz EX2710U is plush with all the controls of the monitor like color profiles, speaker setup, and lighting. However, it can be intimidating for the first-time user, and I would strongly recommend you go through the user manual during the first couple of days to get comfortable with it.

The monitor also comes with a remote control which you can use to control the OSD and other features of the monitor. This will come in handy if you are using it as a TV, but the remote in my review sample was faulty and didn’t work at all, so I couldn’t test this personally.

What are the audio features of the Mobiuz EX2710U?

The treVolo-tuned subwoofer on the BenQ monitor

The Mobiuz EX2710U comes with a 2.1 speaker setup. The two twitters are on either side of the sound bar at the front chin, and the subwoofer is at the back of the panel. BenQ has partnered with treVolo for the audio setup, and it sounds insane. The audio quality is better than any speaker system I own.

For the past couple of weeks with this monitor, I have replaced my headphones and my speakers with the onboard speakers on the monitor. Take away all the top-notch display features from this thing, I am ready to pay $800 simply for this wonderful audio setup.

The monitor also comes with an onboard microphone. It is an AI-powered noise-canceling mic, which can intelligently remove all background noise. However, it isn't particularly high quality and is only good for online meetings and video calls.

Should you buy the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U?

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Mobiuz EX2710U costs $800 and is among the costliest IPS LCDs you can get on the market. For the multiple features, solid image quality, and experience you get, it's very worth the cash. The monitor frequently gets discounted to $699.99 in online stores during sales, and at this price, it is the best display you can buy.

The monitor blew me away with its features and wonderful image quality. I recommend you get this display over the other options.

Conclusion

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U is a decent monitor, but it's not for everyone (Image via Sportskeeda)

