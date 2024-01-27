5 best 3D printers in 2024

The Best 3D printers are constantly in huge demand among designers, engineers, and hobbyists. With these devices, you can transform your digital designs into physical objects. Only a few years ago, 3D printers came with a hefty price tag, but thanks to the RepRap open-source 3D printing movement, this technology has become affordable and viable for consumers.

These devices build digital models of objects layer by layer, allowing you to create a wide range of products, from prototypes and architectural models to customized pieces.

3D printers are becoming more efficient and producing much better quality. There are plenty of choices at buyers' disposal, each optimized for different applications and kinds of printing. However, selecting an ideal option can be daunting. So, to help you out, we have crafted a list of the five best 3D printers to consider in 2024.

What are the best 3D printers?

1) FlashForge Adventurer 4

The most valuable 3D printer (Image via FlashForge)

The FlashForge Adventurer 4 is one of the most valuable 3D printers on offer. It is capable of producing excellent-quality prints, even in complex models. Printing with the Adventurer 4 leaves little odor as it comes with a small fan at the back that sucks the air out. You can utilize a simple touch-screen to control the printer.

Specifications FlashForge Adventurer 4 Build volume 9.8 x 8.6 x 7.9 inches Printer type FFF Printer size 21.3 x 19.7 x 18.5 inches Weight 57.3 pounds Materials ABS, PLA, PC, PETG, PLA-CF, PETG-CF Price $799

Measuring 21.7 x 19.7 x 18.5 inches, this is a large printer. It has clear panels on the sides and top, a clean plastic door at the front, and a door on the right side to cover the filament reel. So, if your workshop is caked in dust, the FlashForge Adventurer 4 is the best 3D printer for you.

Adventurer 4 can be connected with Wi-Fi or ethernet for remote control. Check out our foray into why wireless gadgets are better than wired ones.

Pros:

It has swappable nozzles that provide more flexibility.

It can handle multiple materials.

Cons:

Changing nozzles can be complex.

It has no automatic bed leveling and filament loading feature.

2) Anycubic Kobra 2

One of the best 3D printers at this price (Image via Anycubic/Amazon)

Serving as a fast and affordable option, the Anycubic Kobra 2 is also one of the best 3D printers available. Its build plate is scratch-resistant, wear-resistant, and very easy to maintain. This printer is especially notable for the speed of its extruder, which sits at 150mm per second. This figure can rise up to 250mm.

Specifications Anycubic Kobra 2 Build volume 9.8 x 8.7 x 8.7 inches Printer type FDM Printer size 19.1 x 17.3 x 17.1 inches Weight 18.5 lbs Materials PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG Price $299

With just five pieces to contend with, the Anycubic Kobra 2 is quite simple to set up. However, the build quality doesn’t feel as robust.

Pros:

Available at a very affordable price.

The print speed is fast.

The setup process is easy.

Cons:

It has a clunky leveling system and noisy cooling.

Build quality doesn’t feel that good.

3) Bambu Lab P1S

An all-around 3D printer (Image via Bambu/3D Bazaar)

The Bambu Lab P1S is an all-rounder. Its speed, quality, and ability to handle various materials make it one of the best 3D printers in the market. The device combines its highly sensitive auto bed leveling system with a pressure advance, vibration compensation, and semi-automatic belt tensioning. The major advantage of the P1S is its compatibility with Bambu Lab’s AMS system, which lets you print in sixteen colors.

Specifications Bambu Lab P1S Build volume 10 x 10 x 10 inches Printer type FDM Printer size 15.3 x 15.3 x 18 inches Weight 28.5 lbs Materials PLA, TPU, ABS, PC Price $699

The Bambu Lab P1S comes with an all-metal hot end and a long-lasting, non-removable stainless steel nozzle. It can operate at a blazing 20,000 mm/s, making it one of the fastest 3D printers. You can control the device by downloading the Bambu Lab apps from the Google Play Store.

Pros:

It is one of the fastest 3D printers available in the market.

It is highly compatible with Bambu Lab’s AMS system.

It comes with simple yet accurate auto bed leveling.

Cons:

It is a bit expensive compared to other models.

It is a noisy device.

4) Prusa MK4

A 3D printer for every need (Image via Prusa/3D Bazaar)

Another of the best 3D printers, the Prusa MK4 can serve people of all experience levels and needs. It is loaded with features like auto bed leveling, whisper-quiet fans, a magnetic flex plate, and a dual Z axis. You also get complete remote access to the printer with the help of Prusa Connect.

Specifications Prusa MK4 Build volume 9.84 x 8.3 x 8.6 inches Printer type FDM Printer size 19.6 x 21.6 x 15.7 inches Weight 15.4 lbs Materials PLA, PETG, TPU Price $1099

The Prusa MK4 is an expensive option compared to the entries on this list, but it is ideal for beginners and those in need of a reliable workhorse.

Pros:

The Prusa MK4 comes fully assembled.

It comes equipped with a dual Z axis.

The printing is very quiet.

Cons:

It is an expensive device.

The DIY model is difficult to integrate.

5) Ultimaker S5

The most expensive 3D printer (Image via Ultimaker/Ubuy)

Despite being an older device, the Ultimaker S5 is still one of the best 3D printers out there, which is apparent from its price tag. The printer boasts impressive build quality and easy-to-use UI.

Note that it isn't a portable device, measuring 19.5 x 23 x 30.7 inches and weighing 45.4 lbs. Its ultimate selling point is the capability to handle a multitude of filaments and the functionality to swap out the print cores.

Specifications Ultimaker S5 Build volume 13 x 9.4 x 11.8 inches Printer type FFF Printer size 19.5 x 23 x 30.7 inches Weight 45.4 lbs Materials PLA, Tough PLA, PETG, ABS, Nylon, CPE, CPE+, PC, TPU, PP, PVA, PET Price $5999

Although its printing speed is low for this price, the Ultimaker S5 creates highly detailed models with impeccable precision. It is a fantastic piece for a school lab or an engineer’s office.

Pros:

It can produce highly detailed models.

It can handle a wide range of materials.

Cons:

It is the most expensive device on the list.

May require special handling and storage.

Choosing the best 3D printer depends on features like cost, print quality, build quality, and ease of use. You can sift through all the above-mentioned printers based on your preference. For more updates, visit the Sportskeeda gaming tech section.