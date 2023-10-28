Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super are entry-level 1080p gaming graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. Despite being the most popular GPUs in the market according to the Steam Hardware Survey charts, they aren't the best options for playing the latest, demanding games like Alan Wake 2.

The cards also fall below the recommended minimum hardware for the survival title from Remedy, which further complicates things.

That said, the 1650 and the 1650 Super have a couple of positives: both of them support mesh shaders and, thanks to temporal upscaling with FSR, can deliver playable framerates in many taxing modern titles.

Thus, with adequate fine-tuning, gamers on these cards can still have a decent experience in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 can handle Alan Wake 2 with the Low preset applied at 1080p. With these settings applied, the game looks pretty decent. However, you might encounter frequent frame drops below 30 FPS without upscaling.

We recommend setting FSR to the Balanced preset for high framerates in both the city and forest areas.

The following settings combination works best for the GTX 1650:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: Balanced

Balanced Resolution upscaling: FSR

FSR DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Low

Low Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off

Off Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Low

Low Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is slightly more powerful than the older non-Super variant. Hence, gamers can marginally crank up the settings without losing a bunch of FPS. We recommend the Low preset in the game with FSR set to Quality for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the GTX 1650 Super in the game:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: FSR

FSR DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off

Off Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Low

Low Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 brings even the most powerful hardware in the market down to its knees. It's no wonder that modest GPUs like the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super struggle to deliver high framerates in this title.

Hence, although the game might not look very good, with the above settings applied, you can expect a stable 30 FPS,