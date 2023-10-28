Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super are entry-level 1080p gaming graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. Despite being the most popular GPUs in the market according to the Steam Hardware Survey charts, they aren't the best options for playing the latest, demanding games like Alan Wake 2.
The cards also fall below the recommended minimum hardware for the survival title from Remedy, which further complicates things.
That said, the 1650 and the 1650 Super have a couple of positives: both of them support mesh shaders and, thanks to temporal upscaling with FSR, can deliver playable framerates in many taxing modern titles.
Thus, with adequate fine-tuning, gamers on these cards can still have a decent experience in Alan Wake 2.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 can handle Alan Wake 2 with the Low preset applied at 1080p. With these settings applied, the game looks pretty decent. However, you might encounter frequent frame drops below 30 FPS without upscaling.
We recommend setting FSR to the Balanced preset for high framerates in both the city and forest areas.
The following settings combination works best for the GTX 1650:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Balanced
- Resolution upscaling: FSR
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Low
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Low
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Low
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Low
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Low
- Terrain quality: Low
- Far object detail (LOD): Low
- Scattered object density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super is slightly more powerful than the older non-Super variant. Hence, gamers can marginally crank up the settings without losing a bunch of FPS. We recommend the Low preset in the game with FSR set to Quality for the best experience.
The following settings work best for the GTX 1650 Super in the game:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)
- Resolution upscaling: FSR
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Low
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Low
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Low
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Low
- Terrain quality: Low
- Far object detail (LOD): Low
- Scattered object density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 brings even the most powerful hardware in the market down to its knees. It's no wonder that modest GPUs like the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super struggle to deliver high framerates in this title.
Hence, although the game might not look very good, with the above settings applied, you can expect a stable 30 FPS,