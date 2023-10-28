Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super can play demanding video games like Alan Wake 2 with minor compromises. However, they have already been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3080 and the new 4080. They also don't support the latest technologies like DLSS frame generation. All of this makes playing the new Alan Wakw title a bit difficult on these Turing graphics cards.
Gamers will have to spend quite some time customizing the settings in the new survival horror title for the best experience. Without proper fine-tuning, framerates can be pretty low.
To help you, this article lists the best settings combination for the 20-series GPUs.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2080
The RTX 2080 was initially launched as a 4K gaming graphics card. However, we recommend sticking to 1440p resolutions in demanding video games like Alan Wake 2. A mix of medium and low settings works best for the GPU with DLSS set to Quality.
The following settings are recommended for the RTX 2080:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Quality
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 Super
The RTX 2080 Super packs slightly more graphics horsepower than the older non-Super variant. We recommend a similar settings list for this GPU but with DLSS turned off. The game looks considerably better with upscaling turned off.
The following graphics settings for the 2080 Super:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- Render resolution: DLAA
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super aren't the fastest graphics cards anymore. As mentioned earlier, they have been replaced by much more capable options. However, they still pack enough horsepower to handle even the most demanding titles like Alan Wake 2 with tweaks to the settings. Do note that the game doesn't look the best with these compromises, but it still provides a decent experience.