Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super can play demanding video games like Alan Wake 2 with minor compromises. However, they have already been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3080 and the new 4080. They also don't support the latest technologies like DLSS frame generation. All of this makes playing the new Alan Wakw title a bit difficult on these Turing graphics cards.

Gamers will have to spend quite some time customizing the settings in the new survival horror title for the best experience. Without proper fine-tuning, framerates can be pretty low.

To help you, this article lists the best settings combination for the 20-series GPUs.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2080

The RTX 2080 was initially launched as a 4K gaming graphics card. However, we recommend sticking to 1440p resolutions in demanding video games like Alan Wake 2. A mix of medium and low settings works best for the GPU with DLSS set to Quality.

The following settings are recommended for the RTX 2080:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 Super packs slightly more graphics horsepower than the older non-Super variant. We recommend a similar settings list for this GPU but with DLSS turned off. The game looks considerably better with upscaling turned off.

The following graphics settings for the 2080 Super:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Render resolution: DLAA

DLAA Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super aren't the fastest graphics cards anymore. As mentioned earlier, they have been replaced by much more capable options. However, they still pack enough horsepower to handle even the most demanding titles like Alan Wake 2 with tweaks to the settings. Do note that the game doesn't look the best with these compromises, but it still provides a decent experience.