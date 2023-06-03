Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

Street Fighter 6 improves a lot over its predecessors. The seventh installment in the franchise brings players enhanced graphics, new game modes, upgraded control mechanics, and more. It delivers an SF experience unlike anything seen before. Fortunately, these upgrades aren't resource heavy and will play fine on most modern PCs. As for GPU requirements, the game only recommends users an RTX 2070, which is quite dated as of 2023.

RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super are high-end GPUs from Nvidia. Launched back in 2018 and 2019, respectively, these devices revolutionized gaming. They brought real-time raytracing and technologies such as DLSS into the hands of the average consumer. Despite their age, these two cards perform exceptionally well at 1080p, 1440p, and even 4K in some instances.

Being more powerful than the recommended RTX 2070, the aforementioned two GPUs handle Street Fighter 6 without breaking a sweat. That said, this guide will cover the best SF6 settings for the RTX 2080 and the RTX 2080 Super for a fluid gaming experience.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 2080

As mentioned earlier, Street Fighter 6 isn't the most demanding game out there and will run perfectly fine with maxed-out settings on the RTX 2080. While doing so will deliver a visually appealing experience, it might not be ideal for a smooth gaming session. Since it is a fighting game, the priority should be on maximizing framerates for a competitive experience.

The options suggested below will provide a set of optimized settings for Street Fighter 6 that prioritizes FPS without a noticeable downgrade to visual quality. Here are the settings that you should be using in SF6 with the Nvidia RTX 2080:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 2080 Super

RTX 2080 Super comes with more processing capabilities than the 2080 and is roughly comparable to the RTX 3060 Ti. This allows players to get higher visual fidelity while maintaining similar framerates. That said, the following graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 will deliver players the most optimal experience with the RTX 2080 Super:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

These are the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 2080 and the RTX 2080 Super. They will allow for a smooth and consistent fighting experience, even in the new World Tour mode. However, if users aren't satisfied with the performance or image quality from these settings, it is advised to start with the ones mentioned and then tweak them as per preference.

Poll : 0 votes