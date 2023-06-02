Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry into the SF franchise. The game has received several upgrades over its prequel in terms of both graphical fidelity and combat mechanics. Being a fighting game, players must ensure that their framerates are stable and consistent throughout for a competitive experience. Fortunately, despite all the graphical enhancements, it only recommends an RTX 2070. Hence, most new GPUs will handle the game brilliantly.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. They are way more powerful than the recommended RTX 2070. Compared to the RTX 2000 series of cards, the RTX 3060 is roughly comparable to the RTX 2070 Super, and the RTX 3060 Ti is close to the RTX 2080 Super. These two GPUs can play Street Fighter 6 without breaking a sweat.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't any scope for improvement. This guide will look closer at the best graphics for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3060

As mentioned, the RTX 3060 runs Street Fighter 6 brilliantly, even in the resource-heavy World Tour mode. However, since the game is highly competitive, achieving the best possible visuals shouldn't be your goal. You must optimize the game so that the framerate is high and stable without any noticeable degradation to the image quality.

Keeping that in mind, the following are the best SF6 settings for the RTX 3060:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3060 Ti

Like the RTX 3060, the RTX 3060 Ti being more powerful, also runs the game without any difficulty. Although this GPU can achieve higher visual fidelity with the same framerates, being a fighting game, it is advised to prioritize FPS in this instance as well.

That said, here are the best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Highest

Highest Bloom: High

These are the most optimal settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. They bring the best graphical fidelity and framerates to the table, allowing smooth and visually impressive gameplay.

