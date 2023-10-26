Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are 4K gaming graphics cards from the last generation that are still used to run the latest titles. The GPUs still pack enough power to play Alan Wake 2, one of the most demanding titles released so far this year. However, you need to crank down the settings in the game for high framerates at UHD resolution.

Alan Wake 2 uses the latest graphics rendering technologies like mesh shaders, path tracing, and DLSS 3.5. All of this makes it a fine technical showcase of artificial visuals, but it makes it extremely demanding, too.

Gamers must customize the settings in the game for high framerates. That said, going through them manually can be difficult. Hence, we will list the best combination in this article.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is already falling short of the demands of the latest video games. In many poorly optimized titles like Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy, gamers are recommended to stick to 1440p with this graphics card. However, you can play Alan Wake 2 at 4K with some visual compromises and turning DLSS on.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3080 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is significantly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Therefore, gamers can crank up the settings in Alan Wake 2 even further with this GPU. We also recommend turning DLSS off and playing the title at native 4K. Thanks to its improved hardware capabilities, the 3080 Ti can manage a decent framerate with these settings applied.

We recommend the following preferences in Alan Wake 2 for the 3080 Ti:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Render resolution: DLAA

DLAA Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards in the market, capable of running the latest and most demanding video games. Alan Wake 2 is a bit difficult to handle, given its significant requirements. However, with the above settings combination applied, players can have a solid experience in the new survival horror entry.