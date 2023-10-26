Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are 4K gaming graphics cards from the last generation that are still used to run the latest titles. The GPUs still pack enough power to play Alan Wake 2, one of the most demanding titles released so far this year. However, you need to crank down the settings in the game for high framerates at UHD resolution.
Alan Wake 2 uses the latest graphics rendering technologies like mesh shaders, path tracing, and DLSS 3.5. All of this makes it a fine technical showcase of artificial visuals, but it makes it extremely demanding, too.
Gamers must customize the settings in the game for high framerates. That said, going through them manually can be difficult. Hence, we will list the best combination in this article.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3080
The Nvidia RTX 3080 is already falling short of the demands of the latest video games. In many poorly optimized titles like Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy, gamers are recommended to stick to 1440p with this graphics card. However, you can play Alan Wake 2 at 4K with some visual compromises and turning DLSS on.
The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3080 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Quality
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is significantly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Therefore, gamers can crank up the settings in Alan Wake 2 even further with this GPU. We also recommend turning DLSS off and playing the title at native 4K. Thanks to its improved hardware capabilities, the 3080 Ti can manage a decent framerate with these settings applied.
We recommend the following preferences in Alan Wake 2 for the 3080 Ti:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Render resolution: DLAA
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards in the market, capable of running the latest and most demanding video games. Alan Wake 2 is a bit difficult to handle, given its significant requirements. However, with the above settings combination applied, players can have a solid experience in the new survival horror entry.