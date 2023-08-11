Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end and powerful graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding video games in the market. These GPUs are selling for much cheaper than usual and are available in plenty in the used market, making them solid options for top-tier gaming rigs. Players with these cards are all set to enjoy new video game releases, at least for the next couple of years.
Atlas Fallen, the latest action RPG from Focus Entertainment, runs at the highest settings in 4K on these cards. With some tweaks to the settings, gamers can maintain a stable 60+ FPS without major performance hiccups.
Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 can easily handle Atlas Fallen at 4K with the high settings applied in the game. However, we recommend gamers to rely on AMD FSR to hit a stable 60+ FPS in the title.
The best settings combination in Atlas Fallen is as follows:
Display and graphics
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel
- Fullscreen: Yes
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Window size: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: Off
- Frame rate limit (FPS): Off
- Dynamic resolution factor: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
- Camera FOV: As per your preference
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Motion blur intensity: As per your preference
- Bloom intensity: As per your preference
- Lens flare intensity: As per your preference
- Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference
- Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference
- Depth of field intensity: As per your preference
- Sharpening intensity: As per your preference
- Radial blur intensity: As per your preference
- Preset (General detail level): Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Vegetation quality: High
Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is much more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. It's essentially an RTX 3090 with half the VRAM. Thus, gamers with this card can play Atlas Fallen can play the game at 4K without relying on any form of upscaling.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3080 Ti:
Display and graphics
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel
- Fullscreen: Yes
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: Off
- Frame rate limit (FPS): Off
- Dynamic resolution factor: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
- Camera FOV: As per your preference
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Motion blur intensity: As per your preference
- Bloom intensity: As per your preference
- Lens flare intensity: As per your preference
- Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference
- Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference
- Depth of field intensity: As per your preference
- Sharpening intensity: As per your preference
- Radial blur intensity: As per your preference
- Preset (General detail level): Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Vegetation quality: High
The RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti are very powerful and capable video cards for playing the latest games in the market. Players with these GPUs need not worry about performance issues in the latest games like Atlas Fallen.