Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end and powerful graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding video games in the market. These GPUs are selling for much cheaper than usual and are available in plenty in the used market, making them solid options for top-tier gaming rigs. Players with these cards are all set to enjoy new video game releases, at least for the next couple of years.

Atlas Fallen, the latest action RPG from Focus Entertainment, runs at the highest settings in 4K on these cards. With some tweaks to the settings, gamers can maintain a stable 60+ FPS without major performance hiccups.

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 can easily handle Atlas Fallen at 4K with the high settings applied in the game. However, we recommend gamers to rely on AMD FSR to hit a stable 60+ FPS in the title.

The best settings combination in Atlas Fallen is as follows:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel

Maximum supported by the panel Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Window size: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Vegetation quality: High

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is much more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. It's essentially an RTX 3090 with half the VRAM. Thus, gamers with this card can play Atlas Fallen can play the game at 4K without relying on any form of upscaling.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel

Maximum supported by the panel Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Vegetation quality: High

The RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti are very powerful and capable video cards for playing the latest games in the market. Players with these GPUs need not worry about performance issues in the latest games like Atlas Fallen.