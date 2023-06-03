Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti are among the fastest graphics cards ever made. Thus, gamers with these high-end GPUs can easily run the latest video games on the market, like Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV, at the highest settings and resolutions without major performance issues.
Street Fighter 6, the latest fighting game in the market, isn't resource heavy. The game is locked to 60 FPS on PC, which is a fairly easy-to-hit framerate for super high-end cards like the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti.
In this article, we will list the best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for these graphics cards. We are targeting smooth gameplay at 4K resolution on these GPUs.
Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 can easily play the Capcom-made fighting game at UHD resolution without breaking a sweat. Gamers can opt for the highest graphics options. The title runs at 60 FPS with these settings applied in both Arcade and World Tour game modes.
Display
The best settings for the options under the Display tab are as follows:
Basic display settings
- Screen Shake: As the player desires
- Subtitles: As the player desires
- Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires
- Screen Brightness: As the player desires
Graphics
The best combination for the settings under the Graphics tab is as follows:
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Basic graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: Off
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: Standard
- Bloom: High
Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti is considerably more powerful than the older non-Ti version, thanks to its higher core count and power draw. Gamers can push the graphics of Street Fighter 6 to the absolute highest settings at 4K on this GPU as well.
Display
The best settings for the options under the Display tab on the 3090 Ti are as follows:
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: As the player desires
- Subtitles: As the player desires
- Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires
- Screen Brightness: As the player desires
Graphics
The best combination for the settings under the Graphics tab is as follows:
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: Off
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: Standard
- Bloom: High
Overall, gamers with the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti need not worry about performance issues in any recent releases. The cards pack enough horsepower to play almost any game at the highest settings at stable framerates.