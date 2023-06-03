Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti are among the fastest graphics cards ever made. Thus, gamers with these high-end GPUs can easily run the latest video games on the market, like Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV, at the highest settings and resolutions without major performance issues.

Street Fighter 6, the latest fighting game in the market, isn't resource heavy. The game is locked to 60 FPS on PC, which is a fairly easy-to-hit framerate for super high-end cards like the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti.

In this article, we will list the best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for these graphics cards. We are targeting smooth gameplay at 4K resolution on these GPUs.

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 can easily play the Capcom-made fighting game at UHD resolution without breaking a sweat. Gamers can opt for the highest graphics options. The title runs at 60 FPS with these settings applied in both Arcade and World Tour game modes.

Display

The best settings for the options under the Display tab are as follows:

Basic display settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

The best combination for the settings under the Graphics tab is as follows:

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Basic graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 Ti is considerably more powerful than the older non-Ti version, thanks to its higher core count and power draw. Gamers can push the graphics of Street Fighter 6 to the absolute highest settings at 4K on this GPU as well.

Overall, gamers with the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti need not worry about performance issues in any recent releases. The cards pack enough horsepower to play almost any game at the highest settings at stable framerates.

