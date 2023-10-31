Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is currently the best video card for playing Alan Wake 2. This new survival horror game from Remedy Entertainment is insanely demanding on PC hardware, meaning gamers will have to invest heavily in their setups for decent framerates at higher resolutions.

Since the 4090 is the performance crown, there is no better option for playing the latest and most demanding titles at the highest settings.

The new Alan Wake leverages all modern graphics rendering technologies like path tracing, mesh shaders, DLSS ray reconstruction, and frame generation to deliver visuals like never seen before.

The RTX 4090, being the best offering of the generation, supports all of these technologies, making it an ideal option for enjoying the heightened graphics of the game.

In this article, we will list the best options that deliver sky-high framerates at 4K resolutions while ensuring the game looks visually pleasing.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4090 can easily handle Alan Wake 2 at 4K resolutions with the highest settings applied. However, we recommend cranking a couple of settings down to medium to enable smoother gameplay. Otherwise, at the highest settings, the game delivers a maximum of 32 FPS, which is sub-par according to modern standards.

We also recommend turning DLSS frame generation on to enable high framerates at UHD. At high resolutions, the loss in visual fidelity is near negligible, hence the game doesn't look significantly worse despite being rendered at a lower resolution.

On the RTX 4090, you can also turn on DLSS ray reconstruction for better lighting effects. The game looks stunning with the tech turned on. However, note that there is a framerate cost to this.

The detailed settings combination for the RTX 4090 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Texture filtering: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric spotlight quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Shadow resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow filtering: High

High Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): High

High Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Medium

Medium DLSS ray reconstruction: On

On Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RTX 4090 is built to handle the latest and most demanding video games effortlessly at high framerates at 4K resolutions for years to come.

Hence, it is no surprise that the card can easily play Alan Wake 2 at nearly the highest settings without breaking a sweat.