Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for Steam Deck

Aliens: Dark Descent isn't officially supported on the Steam Deck, the most popular handheld video games console in the market. However, thanks to ProtonDB, gamers can enjoy the game on the Valve console. It is worth noting, however, that the developers have said some features of the game will be missing on the console. Nonetheless, this shouldn't impact the overall experience one can enjoy in this new RPG from Focus Entertainment.

The game has many graphics settings that can make fine-tuning the settings a bit of a chore for some. This can be especially problematic for gamers on the Steam Deck, where the experience can vary depending on the graphics settings one opts for.

Thus, this article will list the best graphics settings that can deliver a decent experience in Aliens: Dark Descent. The list will include the best graphics and display combinations for 30 and 60 FPS experiences. Gamers can choose between them depending on their preference: better graphics or framerates.

Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for the Steam Deck to play at 30 FPS

The Steam Deck can easily maintain a stable 30 FPS with the High preset in the game applied. The game looks very decent with these graphics settings applied. In addition, there are almost zero dips below 30 frames per second with these settings applied.

The best settings for Alien: Dark Descent are as follows:

Graphics settings

Preset: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Texture: High

High Effects: High

High Post process: High

High Geometry: High

High Shadow: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

Display settings

Language : English

: English Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disable

Disable Display resolution: 1,200 x 800

1,200 x 800 Resolution scale: 100%

100% Vertical sync: Off

Off Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Color Vision: As per your preference

Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for the Steam Deck to play at 60 FPS

It is also possible to play Aliens: Dark Descent at 60 FPS on the Steam Deck without major hiccups. However, gamers might have to rely on the lowest settings in the game to achieve the number. The visual fidelity does take a noticeable hit; however, it's nothing to scoff at.

The best settings for a decent 60 FPS experience in the game are as follows:

Graphics settings

Preset: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: Low

Low Texture: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post process: Low

Low Geometry: Low

Low Shadow: Low

Low Foliage: Low

Low Shading: Low

Display settings

Language : English

: English Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disable

Disable Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Resolution scale: 100%

100% Vertical sync: Off

Off Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Color Vision: As per your preference

Aliens: Dark Descent is among the less demanding games to be released this year. The game runs on some of the weakest GPUs out there. Thus, it's no surprise that the Valve handheld can also run it exceptionally well.

