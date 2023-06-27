Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for Steam Deck

Aliens: Dark Descent isn't officially supported on the Steam Deck, the most popular handheld video games console in the market. However, thanks to ProtonDB, gamers can enjoy the game on the Valve console. It is worth noting, however, that the developers have said some features of the game will be missing on the console. Nonetheless, this shouldn't impact the overall experience one can enjoy in this new RPG from Focus Entertainment.
The game has many graphics settings that can make fine-tuning the settings a bit of a chore for some. This can be especially problematic for gamers on the Steam Deck, where the experience can vary depending on the graphics settings one opts for.
Thus, this article will list the best graphics settings that can deliver a decent experience in Aliens: Dark Descent. The list will include the best graphics and display combinations for 30 and 60 FPS experiences. Gamers can choose between them depending on their preference: better graphics or framerates.
Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for the Steam Deck to play at 30 FPS
The Steam Deck can easily maintain a stable 30 FPS with the High preset in the game applied. The game looks very decent with these graphics settings applied. In addition, there are almost zero dips below 30 frames per second with these settings applied.
The best settings for Alien: Dark Descent are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Preset: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Texture: High
- Effects: High
- Post process: High
- Geometry: High
- Shadow: High
- Foliage: High
- Shading: High
Display settings
- Language: English
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disable
- Display resolution: 1,200 x 800
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Vertical sync: Off
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Color Vision: As per your preference
Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for the Steam Deck to play at 60 FPS
It is also possible to play Aliens: Dark Descent at 60 FPS on the Steam Deck without major hiccups. However, gamers might have to rely on the lowest settings in the game to achieve the number. The visual fidelity does take a noticeable hit; however, it's nothing to scoff at.
The best settings for a decent 60 FPS experience in the game are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Preset: Low
- Anti-aliasing: Low
- Texture: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post process: Low
- Geometry: Low
- Shadow: Low
- Foliage: Low
- Shading: Low
Display settings
- Language: English
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disable
- Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Vertical sync: Off
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Color Vision: As per your preference
Aliens: Dark Descent is among the less demanding games to be released this year. The game runs on some of the weakest GPUs out there. Thus, it's no surprise that the Valve handheld can also run it exceptionally well.