Best Android and iOS mobile devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS

Many good mobile devices can run BGMI at 120 FPS. However, top-tier flagship devices can be expensive and tank your finances. With numerous mobile devices available to play BGMI on, it's important to know how well the game runs on each of these phones before considering them.
So, to make things easier, we have reviewed the available phones and made a list of the best mobile devices to run BGMI at Ultra Extreme frame rate (120 FPS).
What are the best mobile devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS?
BGMI's 3.2 update introduced an Ultra Extreme frame rate that lets you run the game at 120 FPS. This improved frame rate will enhance your gaming experience, allowing you to perform better on the battlegrounds. If you play against someone playing at a lower frame rate, you will have a higher chance of winning your fights.
Best Android mobile devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS
These are the best Android mobile devices that you can use to run BGMI at 120 FPS:
- Nubia Z50
- Nubia Z60 Ultra
- iQOO 11
- Xiaomi 13
- Realme GT Neo 3
- Tecno Camon 30 Premier
- Tecno Phantom V Flip
- Tecno Pova 5 Pro
- Tecno Camon 20 Pro
- Tecno Camon 20 Premier
- Tecno Phantom V Fold
- Tecno Pova Neo
- Infinix Note 30 VIP
- Infinix Note 30 Pro
- Infinix Note 30
- Infinix GT 20 Pro
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- Red Magic 9
- Red Magic 8 Pro
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Z Flip 5
- Samsung Z Flip 4
- Samsung Z Fold 4
- Samsun Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung S21 FE 5G
Best iOS devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS
These are the Apple devices that are best for running this game at 120 FPS:
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPad Pro A12Z (2020)
- iPad Pro M1 (2021)
- iPad Pro M2 (2022)
If you know of any device we should include in this list, let us know in the comments.