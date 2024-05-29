Best Android and iOS mobile devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS

Many good mobile devices can run BGMI at 120 FPS. However, top-tier flagship devices can be expensive and tank your finances. With numerous mobile devices available to play BGMI on, it's important to know how well the game runs on each of these phones before considering them.

So, to make things easier, we have reviewed the available phones and made a list of the best mobile devices to run BGMI at Ultra Extreme frame rate (120 FPS).

What are the best mobile devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS?

BGMI's 3.2 update introduced an Ultra Extreme frame rate that lets you run the game at 120 FPS. This improved frame rate will enhance your gaming experience, allowing you to perform better on the battlegrounds. If you play against someone playing at a lower frame rate, you will have a higher chance of winning your fights.

Best Android mobile devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS

These are the best Android mobile devices that you can use to run BGMI at 120 FPS:

Nubia Z50

Nubia Z60 Ultra

iQOO 11

Xiaomi 13

Realme GT Neo 3

Tecno Camon 30 Premier

Tecno Phantom V Flip

Tecno Pova 5 Pro

Tecno Camon 20 Pro

Tecno Camon 20 Premier

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Pova Neo

Infinix Note 30 VIP

Infinix Note 30 Pro

Infinix Note 30

Infinix GT 20 Pro

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

Red Magic 9

Red Magic 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Z Flip 5

Samsung Z Flip 4

Samsung Z Fold 4

Samsun Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung S21 FE 5G

Best iOS devices to run BGMI at 120 FPS

These are the Apple devices that are best for running this game at 120 FPS:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPad Pro A12Z (2020)

iPad Pro M1 (2021)

iPad Pro M2 (2022)

If you know of any device we should include in this list, let us know in the comments.