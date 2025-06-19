5 best Android phones under $500 (2025)

The mobile market is bigger than ever, and if you're on a budget, you might wonder what the best Android phones under $500 are. Newer flagships are getting more and more expensive, with most devices crossing the $1000 mark, making them unaffordable for the average customer.

Luckily, many smartphone manufacturers still release great smartphones in the budget category. Despite being lower-priced, these devices feature great processors, cameras, and battery life.

To help you make an informed decision, we've put together this list of the best Android phones under $500 in 2025.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and is subjective.

The best Android phones under $500

1) Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is one of the best phones under $500 (Image via Nothing)

Price: $459

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is among the best Android phones under $500, particularly for gaming and multitasking. Its powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor can easily handle demanding workloads and games.

Note that the 3a Pro is not a dedicated gaming smartphone. However, it can handle moderate gaming. It comes in both 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants, both of which offer speedy performance.

The device comes with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP main, a 50MP periscope, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. With sensors made by Sony and Samsung, you can expect crisp, quality pictures with great coloration and depth. They're also capable of shooting up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS.

Features Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Display 6.77”, AMOLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB, 12GB RAM 128GB, 256GB ROM Camera Rear: 50MP + 50MP + 8MP Front: 50MP Video Capabilities 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 5000 mAh

The 3a Pro features a beautiful 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This promises high-res picture quality and smooth visuals for gaming. You get a 5000 mAh battery, which lasts over 13 hours based on user reports, which is quite impressive.

Here's the buying link.

2) Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is a premium budget smartphone (Image via Google)

Price: $499

For those who prioritize camera quality, the Google Pixel 9a is arguably the best phone you can get under $500. Falling right under the budget limit, it has the powerful Google Tensor G4 processor, which is highly energy-efficient and perfect for handling large files and games.

The device comes with 8GB RAM, which is sufficient for running tasks smoothly, but not as fast as 12GB or 16GB RAM variants. It comes with a dual camera setup (48MP main and 13MP ultrawide), capable of shooting up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS.

Features Google Pixel 9a Processor Google Tensor G4 Display 6.3”, OLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB RAM 256GB ROM Camera Rear: 48 MP + 13MP Front: 13MP Video Capabilities 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 5100 mAh

The Pixel 9a features a stunning 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This produces an incredible amount of detail with rich, vibrant colors and smooth visuals. The smartphone has a large 5000 mAh battery, enough to last an entire day's use.

Here's the buying link.

3) Samsung A36 5G

The Samsung A36 5G is one of the best mid-range phones under $500 (Image via Samsung)

Price: $399.99

The Samsung A36 5G is an excellent option for those who want a reliable everyday phone on a budget. It doesn't feature the most powerful specs, but it does have the speedy Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. The processor offers enough power to run moderately demanding games at high framerates and graphics settings.

The device features a triple camera setup (50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro lens). Samsung's processing enables it to capture high-quality pictures with great color depth and clarity. It is also capable of shooting videos at 4K resolution.

Features Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Display 6.7”, FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB RAM 128GB, 256GB ROM Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 5MP Front: 12MP Video Capabilities 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 5000 mAh

The A36 5G has a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Super AMOLED panel offers superior color quality with a smoother refresh rate.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, which lasts close to an entire day, averaging at 18-19 hours of moderate use.

Here's the buying link.

4) Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro is one of the best phones under $500 (Image via Nothing)

Price: $279

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro is one of the best valued phones under $500 for users who want style, solid performance, and practicality. The CMF series found its niche in being a practical device that can be customized to your needs. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, which is capable of handling most games and large workloads with ease.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup (two 50MP and one 8MP ultrawide lens), capable of capturing sharp pictures with great clarity. Nothing's TrueLens Engine 3 helps enhance camera quality with its processing capabilities. It is also capable of capturing 4K video at 30 FPS.

Features Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G Display 6.77”, AMOLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB RAM 128GB, 256GB ROM Camera Rear: 50MP + 50MP + 8MP Front: 16MP Video Capabilities 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 5000 mAh

Similar to the more powerful Phone (3a) Pro, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a stunning 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vibrant picture quality and smooth visuals make watching films and playing games super immersive.

With a 5000 mAh battery, the smartphone lasts upwards of 10-12 hours of runtime.

Here's the buying link.

5) OnePlus Nord N30 5G

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G has a great camera (Image via OnePlus)

Price: $229.99

If your budget is tight but you still want a great camera and reliable performance, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is one of the best phones under $500. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, which offers decent performance despite not being as good as some of the other processors on this list.

The device comes with a triple camera setup (108MP main and two 2MP lenses for depth and macro). The high-quality camera sensor is capable of producing stunning pictures, but it can only capture up to 1080p video at 30 FPS due to the less powerful processor.

Features OnePlus Nord N30 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Display 6.72”, IPS LCD, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB RAM 128GB ROM Camera Rear: 108MP + 2MP + 2MP Front: 16MP Video Capabilities 1080p/30fps Battery 5000 mAh

The Nord N30 5G features a large 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While it may not be as good as AMOLED and OLED displays, it is decent for gaming and content viewing.

The smartphone features a 5000 mAh battery, which lasts over 12 hours of use, which is great for the price.

Here's the buying link.

This completes our list of the best Android phones under $500. We've included options that excel in different fields, with some being good camera phones and with others being more performance-focused devices.

