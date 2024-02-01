5 best Android tablets in 2024

Navigating the sea of options to choose the best Android tablets can be a head-scratcher. There are various models available in the market catering to different user segments. However, an ideal tablet strikes a balance between mobility and functionality. A tablet provides multiple advantages over a smartphone, mainly in terms of screen size since they have a large screen that usually results in a better experience.
Tablets are ideal devices for reading, watching videos, and casual web browsing, and their impressive battery life allows users to go longer between charges. This makes them versatile tools for both work and leisure, as they bridge the gap between a smartphone and a laptop.
With so many options in the market, getting confused about which tablet to opt for is normal. To help you out, we’ve listed the five best Android tablets you can consider in 2024.
What are the best Android tablets to buy in 2024?
1) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Our first pick on the list of the best Android tablets is Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. Despite being an affordable option, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ looks and feels premium with a smooth and shiny metal body. It also boasts a 3.5mm jack, which is not commonly seen these days.
This tab has a big 7040mAh battery that can last up to a full day with average usage. It comes with Android 13 out of the box, but it should get an update to Android 14 soon.
Pros:
- You will get four years of security patches.
- Available at a very affordable price.
- It feels and looks premium and sturdy.
Cons:
- Charging capacity is low.
- Camera performance is below average.
2) Oneplus Pad
The Oneplus Pad is one of the best Android tablets in the market. It has excellent performance, a premium and sleek build, decent battery life, and a competitive price point. It boasts a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.
The Oneplus Pad runs on the snappy and power-efficient MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000. It is capable of providing a refresh rate of up to 144Hz on its 2800x2000 pixel LCD screen.
Pros:
- The performance is snappy.
- The build quality is good, and it feels comfortable to hold.
- The screen is bright and pixel-dense.
Cons:
- It offers a limited number of in-built apps.
- Many errant touches because of small bezels.
3) Google Pixel Tablet
Google is back with its new device, the Pixel Tablet, which is currently one of the best Android tablets in the market. It is a simple-looking device with rounded sides and a soft finish. It also has a Google Home App-powered control panel through which you can control your smart home devices.
The base variant of the tablet is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You will also find an 8MP webcam on the device, which captures images with sharp details and good color.
Pros:
- The screen is very nice.
- The speaker's performance is excellent.
- The performance is smooth.
Cons:
- Battery life is low.
- The aspect ratio doesn't suit certain apps.
4) Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
If you are looking for a powerful tablet, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a great option. It has an AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, making it one of the best Android tablets. The bezels are fairly thin, and the device is pretty light. This makes it a perfect pick if you are looking for a powerful portable device.
It boasts a Snapdragon 870 processor, which provides similar performance as the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It runs on the stock variant of Android.
Pros:
- It provides top-notch performance.
- Battery life is good.
- The display is one the best in the market.
Cons:
- The price is relatively higher.
- Stock Android doesn’t suit tablets.
5) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Last on the list of the best Android tablets is the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It is a premium device with a top-notch processor, great battery life, and support for integration with Samsung devices. This tab will receive four Android OS updates and five years of security updates.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is currently one of the most powerful chipsets available in the market. If you want a different device from the brand, you can see if the Galaxy Tab S7 is worth buying now.
Pros:
- Integration with Samsung devices.
- Great performance.
- It has an IP68 rating.
Cons:
- It is an expensive device.
- The size makes it awkward to handle.
These are some of the best Android tablets you can buy in 2023. Remember, the ideal device is all about you, so you should pick one that ticks all your boxes. Follow the Sportskeeda Gaming Tech section for more updates.