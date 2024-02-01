5 best Android tablets in 2024

Navigating the sea of options to choose the best Android tablets can be a head-scratcher. There are various models available in the market catering to different user segments. However, an ideal tablet strikes a balance between mobility and functionality. A tablet provides multiple advantages over a smartphone, mainly in terms of screen size since they have a large screen that usually results in a better experience.

Tablets are ideal devices for reading, watching videos, and casual web browsing, and their impressive battery life allows users to go longer between charges. This makes them versatile tools for both work and leisure, as they bridge the gap between a smartphone and a laptop.

With so many options in the market, getting confused about which tablet to opt for is normal. To help you out, we’ve listed the five best Android tablets you can consider in 2024.

What are the best Android tablets to buy in 2024?

1) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy A9+ is one of the most affordable tablets (Image via Samsung)

Our first pick on the list of the best Android tablets is Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. Despite being an affordable option, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ looks and feels premium with a smooth and shiny metal body. It also boasts a 3.5mm jack, which is not commonly seen these days.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB Battery 7040mAh Screen size 11-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G Price $219

This tab has a big 7040mAh battery that can last up to a full day with average usage. It comes with Android 13 out of the box, but it should get an update to Android 14 soon.

Pros:

You will get four years of security patches.

Available at a very affordable price.

It feels and looks premium and sturdy.

Cons:

Charging capacity is low.

Camera performance is below average.

2) Oneplus Pad

One of the best Android tablets(Image via Oneplus)

The Oneplus Pad is one of the best Android tablets in the market. It has excellent performance, a premium and sleek build, decent battery life, and a competitive price point. It boasts a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

Specifications Oneplus Pad Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery 9510mAh Screen size 11.6-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G Price $479

The Oneplus Pad runs on the snappy and power-efficient MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000. It is capable of providing a refresh rate of up to 144Hz on its 2800x2000 pixel LCD screen.

Pros:

The performance is snappy.

The build quality is good, and it feels comfortable to hold.

The screen is bright and pixel-dense.

Cons:

It offers a limited number of in-built apps.

Many errant touches because of small bezels.

3) Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet is a simple-looking tablet (Image via Google/Amazon)

Google is back with its new device, the Pixel Tablet, which is currently one of the best Android tablets in the market. It is a simple-looking device with rounded sides and a soft finish. It also has a Google Home App-powered control panel through which you can control your smart home devices.

Specifications Google Pixel Tablet Processor Tensor G2 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery 7020mAh Screen size 10.95-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi Price $490

The base variant of the tablet is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You will also find an 8MP webcam on the device, which captures images with sharp details and good color.

Pros:

The screen is very nice.

The speaker's performance is excellent.

The performance is smooth.

Cons:

Battery life is low.

The aspect ratio doesn't suit certain apps.

4) Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is one of the most powerful tablets (Image via Lenovo)

If you are looking for a powerful tablet, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a great option. It has an AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, making it one of the best Android tablets. The bezels are fairly thin, and the device is pretty light. This makes it a perfect pick if you are looking for a powerful portable device.

Specifications Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Processor Snapdragon 870 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery 10200mAh Screen size 12.6-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G Price $700

It boasts a Snapdragon 870 processor, which provides similar performance as the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It runs on the stock variant of Android.

Pros:

It provides top-notch performance.

Battery life is good.

The display is one the best in the market.

Cons:

The price is relatively higher.

Stock Android doesn’t suit tablets.

5) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

One of the most premium Android tablets (Image via Samsung)

Last on the list of the best Android tablets is the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It is a premium device with a top-notch processor, great battery life, and support for integration with Samsung devices. This tab will receive four Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

Specifications Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Battery 11200mAh Screen size 14.6-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi, 5G Price $1200

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is currently one of the most powerful chipsets available in the market. If you want a different device from the brand, you can see if the Galaxy Tab S7 is worth buying now.

Pros:

Integration with Samsung devices.

Great performance.

It has an IP68 rating.

Cons:

It is an expensive device.

The size makes it awkward to handle.

These are some of the best Android tablets you can buy in 2023. Remember, the ideal device is all about you, so you should pick one that ticks all your boxes. Follow the Sportskeeda Gaming Tech section for more updates.