Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 worth buying in 2024?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 made its debut in the market over three years ago and was a massive success, enjoying high sales worldwide. With a captivating display, impressive speakers, and a decent processor, the tablet received a ton of positive reviews from users. However, with the rapid evolution of technology, customers now have a plethora of options to choose from, within the same brand and from competitors alike.

As the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 enters its fourth year of circulation in 2024, it is essential to find out how the product distinguishes itself from its competitors. This article also determines whether the device remains relevant in the current technological landscape.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 still relevant in 2024?

Is the Galaxy Tab S7 still relevant (Image via Samsung/Amazon)

There is no doubt that Samsung makes one of the best Android tablets in the market. The company's latest tablet, Galaxy Tab S9, is a great pick, but with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 lying around, you may be curious whether it is worth buying in 2024. First, let’s have a look at the core specs for the original Tab S7.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Processor Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G+ (7 nm+) OS Android 10, upgradable to Android 13 Display TFT LCD, 120Hz, HDR10+ 11" screen with 1600 x 2560 resolution Storage 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM Camera Rear- 13 MP primary + 5 MP (ultrawide) Front- 8 MP Battery 8000 mAh, 45W charging Price $529.99

As mentioned in the table, Tab S7 fosters some great specifications and shares many similarities with its successor, especially in terms of appearance.

Considering all the key aspects, the Tab S7 is a good choice for users performing basic computing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Performance

The Galaxy S7 comes with a massive battery (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S7 has a 7 nm Snapdragon 865 5G+ processor, which can handle all the day-to-day tasks without any issues. Additionally, it features an Adreno 650 GPU, so you will not face any trouble running any resource-intensive software, like video games. The massive 8000mAh battery with 45 W charging is the cherry on top of the cake.

Despite being an older device, the Tab S7 remains a decent model in terms of performance even today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Display and design

Tab S7 features an LCD panel (Image via Samsung/IndiaMart)

The Galaxy Tab S7 features an all-screen design with thin bezels and an aluminum frame. The hardware of the Tab S7 looks and feels great, featuring a TFT LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1600x2560 pixels. The device also comes with a pixel density of 274 ppi and an 83.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Although the latest devices offer a better display, even the Tab S7+ is equipped with a Super AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Camera

The cameras are a little outdated (Image via Samsung)

The Tab S7 has a somewhat outdated camera setup. It features a 13 MP primary + 5 MP (ultrawide) rear-facing camera setup and an 8 MP front camera. The front-facing camera is great for video conferencing, while the rear ones can get you some nice shots. You can record video up to 4K at 30fps, but the quality may not be optimal.

Is the Galaxy Tab S7 worth it: Final verdict

The tab is available at a huge discount (Image via Samsung)

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S7 remains a viable option in 2024. It has a decent processor, good design and display, and a great battery life. Additionally, stores like Amazon offer significant discounts on older devices like the Galaxy Tab S7, making it an affordable and popular choice among users.

However, the device will not receive any future updates. So, if you are concerned about keeping the tablet updated in the years to come, you may want to consider a different device.