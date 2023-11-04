5 best Android tablets to play GTA Liberty City Stories in 2023

GTA Liberty City Stories is available on several platforms. While the game can be played on a smartphone, playing it on a tablet provides a much better experience. And many wonder which Android tablet is best for playing this title.

With many good tablets on the market, getting confused is normal. Moreover, GTA Liberty Stories has some system requirements that must be met to run on the device. The game's download size is 2 GB, but it's recommended to have at least 2.5 to 3 GB of free space to avoid complications.

Also, now that gamers can get free access to Liberty City Stories on Android with the GTA+ subscription, it's a good time to check out some tablets that can smoothly run the game.

5 Android Tablets suitable for playing GTA Liberty City Stories

1) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Price: $899

$899 Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Battery: 11200 mAh

11200 mAh Screen Size: 14.6 inch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great Android tablet that can not only run GTA Liberty City Stories but also all the other games available in the store.

It has a sleek design with a huge AMOLED quality display, providing a good gaming experience. The price is a little toward the higher end but provides performance worth the money.

2) Xiaomi Pad 6

Price: $380

$380 Processor: Snapdragon 870

Snapdragon 870 Storage: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 8840 mAh

8840 mAh Screen Size: 11 inch

Those on a tight budget can opt for the Xiaomi Pad 6 to enjoy video games. Although cheaper than the other options on the list, it offers great performance with decent screen quality.

It also doesn't heat too much while running heavy games. The sleek design is pleasing to the eye and gives the tablet a premium look.

3) One Plus Pad

Price: $477.99

$477.99 Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 9000

Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Storage: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 9510 mAh

9510 mAh Screen Size: 11.61 inch

The One Plus Pad is a great value-for-money Android tablet that can easily run GTA Liberty City Stories and all the other Grand Theft Auto titles available in the store.

The processor doesn't heat when running resource-heavy games, and it can easily multitask. The tablet looks good, too, making it an ideal choice for everyone.

4) Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Price: $630

$630 Processor: Snapdragon 870

Snapdragon 870 Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Battery: 10200 mAh

10200 mAh Screen Size: 12.6 inch

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro sits at the higher price spectrum on the list, but the processor delivers such good performance that playing games or multitasking on this device is a breeze.

Its looks complement the price and the performance, allowing it to run Grand Theft Auto games. The tablet also has a good screen that pops out the colors and elevates the user experience.

5) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Price: $1500

$1500 Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage: 256 GB/512 GB/ 1 TB

256 GB/512 GB/ 1 TB Battery: 11,200 mAh

11,200 mAh Screen Size: 14.6 inch

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the most expensive Android tablet on the list but for a good reason. While not everyone can and will purchase this beast, it notably delivers ultimate performance for its price.

Gaming and doing other resource-heavy tasks is smooth and quick. It does not heat up, and the great looks are worth every penny. This tablet can undoubtedly run GTA Liberty City Stories without a hitch.

So, these are some good Android tablets that people can use to play Liberty City Stories and other Grand Theft Auto games without owning a PC or a console.

Fans are hoping that Rockstar Games provides this service for their other titles as well, including GTA 6, when it eventually rolls out.

