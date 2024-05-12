Best Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can easily play competitive games like Apex Legends. Launched to target high-framerate gaming at 1440p in the last generation, both GPUs continue to deliver at this resolution with minor performance hiccups. You might have to crank down the settings in some of the most demanding AAA games. But for competitive shooters, these GPUs are perfect.

However, if you play Apex competitively, customizing the settings is important. The graphics options can significantly impact the performance you get in the title, which, in some cases, can make the difference between winning and losing.

In this guide, we will list the ideal setting combinations for a high-framerate competitive experience in Apex.

Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a fantastic card for Apex (Image via EA)

Since the RTX 3070 was launched as a 1440p gaming GPU, you can expect decent performance in Apex Legends at this resolution. The High settings in the game work best for those looking to get high framerates. However, the best settings do have an FPS toll.

The detailed settings recommendations for the battle royale are as follows:

Video

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)

2560 x 1440 (Native) Brightness: 55%

55% Field of view: 100

100 Sprint view shake: Normal

Advanced

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Adaptive resolution FPS target: 0

0 Adaptive supersampling: Disabling

Disabling Anti-aliasing: TSAA

TSAA Texture streaming budget: Insane (8 GB VRAM)

Insane (8 GB VRAM) Texture filtering: Anisotropic 8X

Anisotropic 8X Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Sun shadow coverage: High

High Sun shadow detail: High

High Spot shadow detail: High

High Volumetric lighting: Enabled

Enabled Dynamic spot shadows: Enabled

Enabled Model detail: High

High Effects detail: High

High Impact marks: High

High Ragdolls: High

Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti plays Apex Legends at high FPS (Image via EA)

The RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly greater rendering prowess than the 3070, which directly translates to better gaming framerates. So, for the 3070 Ti, we recommend a similar set of settings, with the High options applied for a balanced experience. The main difference is using 1920 x 1080 (Native) resolution instead of 2560 x 1440.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

The 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be relevant even more than three years after they were released. The cards can handle most video games at 1440p and it's no wonder that a well-optimized five-year-old shooter is light work for these cards.