Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for Steam Deck

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is out now and playable on the Steam Deck. Although gamers might not be able to crank up its settings to the highest on this device, this title still provides a decent experience on the handheld offering. Gamers will have to adequately tweak the graphics settings in this game to get a decent framerate.
Although 30 FPS is very easy to hit, higher framerates like 60 might require some heavy fine-tuning. This article will offer the best settings to use in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon when it's running on the Steam Deck. The best options to use to get 30 and 60 FPS are provided below.
Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck
The Steam Deck can play Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon at native resolution without any form of upscaling with High settings applied. This is huge, given how recent titles have fared on the Valve handheld. Gamers can derive a solid over-30-FPS experience without major hiccups.
Our recommendations for the best graphics settings to use in Armored Core 6 on the Deck are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Screen mode: Windowed
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)
- Limit frame rate: 120
- V-Sync: Off
- HDR: Off
- Adjust brightness: As per your preference
- Adjust image quality: N/A
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
- Quality settings: Custom
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric fog quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Ray tracing quality: Off
Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck
60 FPS in Armored Core 6 on the Steam Deck can be a bit difficult to hit. However, gamers can obtain that framerate by cranking down this game's settings and resolution. This way, its visuals might not look the best. However, the gameplay will be super smooth.
The best graphics settings for Armored Core 6 on the Deck are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Screen mode: Windowed
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)
- Limit frame rate: 120
- V-Sync: Off
- HDR: Off
- Adjust brightness: As per your preference
- Adjust image quality: N/A
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
- Quality settings: Custom
Quality settings
- Texture quality: Low
- Anti-aliasing: High
- SSAO: Medium
- Depth of field: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Shadow quality: Low
- Lighting quality: Low
- Effects quality: Low
- Volumetric fog quality: Low
- Reflection quality: Low
- Water surface quality: Medium
- Shader quality: Low
- Ray tracing quality: Off
Overall, Armored Core 6 runs pretty well on the Deck despite being a demanding modern AAA title.