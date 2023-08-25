Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for Steam Deck

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is out now and playable on the Steam Deck. Although gamers might not be able to crank up its settings to the highest on this device, this title still provides a decent experience on the handheld offering. Gamers will have to adequately tweak the graphics settings in this game to get a decent framerate.

Although 30 FPS is very easy to hit, higher framerates like 60 might require some heavy fine-tuning. This article will offer the best settings to use in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon when it's running on the Steam Deck. The best options to use to get 30 and 60 FPS are provided below.

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can play Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon at native resolution without any form of upscaling with High settings applied. This is huge, given how recent titles have fared on the Valve handheld. Gamers can derive a solid over-30-FPS experience without major hiccups.

Our recommendations for the best graphics settings to use in Armored Core 6 on the Deck are as follows:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)

1280 x 800 (16:10) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

60 FPS in Armored Core 6 on the Steam Deck can be a bit difficult to hit. However, gamers can obtain that framerate by cranking down this game's settings and resolution. This way, its visuals might not look the best. However, the gameplay will be super smooth.

The best graphics settings for Armored Core 6 on the Deck are as follows:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)

1280 x 800 (16:10) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: High

High SSAO: Medium

Medium Depth of field: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Shadow quality: Low

Low Lighting quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Low

Low Volumetric fog quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Low

Low Water surface quality: Medium

Medium Shader quality: Low

Low Ray tracing quality: Off

Overall, Armored Core 6 runs pretty well on the Deck despite being a demanding modern AAA title.