Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were launched as 1440p gaming champions in the last generation. Although these GPUs have been replaced by the newer RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti in the new Ada Lovelace lineup, they continue to impress in the latest and most demanding video games.

The 3070 and 3070 Ti can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage quite well. However, the game doesn't run smoothly with the highest settings applied on these GPUs. You'll have to crank down these graphics cards slightly to get decent framerates without relying on any form of upscaling.

Manually fine-tuning the dozens of options in the game can be a bit of a chore. To help you solve the issue, here are the best graphics settings for the 3070 and 3070 Ti graphics cards.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage at 1440p without major performance hiccups. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings for the best experience without any form of upscaling.

The best settings recommendation for the Nvidia RTX 3070 is as follows:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: Medium

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling. This advantage allows gamers to crank up settings slightly further in the game without losing a ton of performance.

We recommend the following settings at 1440p for the RTX 3070 Ti:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

The 3070 and 3070 Ti can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage like a champ with these settings. Gamers can get playable framerates at high settings without major framedrops, making the overall experience quite enjoyable.