Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be decent video cards for playing the latest AAA games like Focus Entertainment's Atlas Fallen. That said, this new action RPG is more on the demanding side when it comes to consuming hardware resources. Thus, gamers will have to adequately tweak its settings to maintain decent framerates.
Atlas Fallen's multiple graphics options can make fine-tuning this title a bit of a chore. To help alleviate that issue, the best graphics settings to use in this game when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are offered below.
Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is a decent card for playing the latest games at 1080p. The GPU can handle some games at 1440p too. However, since Atlas Fallen is more on the demanding side, it is recommended to stick to FHD in this title.
The best settings combination to use in this game for Nvidia's last-gen 60-class GPU is listed below:
Display and graphics
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel
- Fullscreen: Yes
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: Off
- Frame rate limit (FPS): Off
- Dynamic resolution factor: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
- Camera FOV: As per your preference
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Motion blur intensity: As per your preference
- Bloom intensity: As per your preference
- Lens flare intensity: As per your preference
- Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference
- Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference
- Depth of field intensity: As per your preference
- Sharpening intensity: As per your preference
- Radial blur intensity: As per your preference
- Preset (General detail level): Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Vegetation quality: High
Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers don't need to rely on temporal upscaling technologies to maintain a high framerate in Atlas Fallen when it's running on this card.
The best settings to use in this game for Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti are:
Display and graphics
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel
- Fullscreen: Yes
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: Off
- Frame rate limit (FPS): Off
- Dynamic resolution factor: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- Camera FOV: As per your preference
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Motion blur intensity: As per your preference
- Bloom intensity: As per your preference
- Lens flare intensity: As per your preference
- Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference
- Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference
- Depth of field intensity: As per your preference
- Sharpening intensity: As per your preference
- Radial blur intensity: As per your preference
- Preset (General detail level): Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Vegetation quality: High
Overall, both Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are quite powerful graphics cards for playing the latest AAA titles without running into performance issues. Gamers with these GPUs need not worry about low framerates in Atlas Fallen.