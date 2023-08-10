Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be decent video cards for playing the latest AAA games like Focus Entertainment's Atlas Fallen. That said, this new action RPG is more on the demanding side when it comes to consuming hardware resources. Thus, gamers will have to adequately tweak its settings to maintain decent framerates.

Atlas Fallen's multiple graphics options can make fine-tuning this title a bit of a chore. To help alleviate that issue, the best graphics settings to use in this game when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are offered below.

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 is a decent card for playing the latest games at 1080p. The GPU can handle some games at 1440p too. However, since Atlas Fallen is more on the demanding side, it is recommended to stick to FHD in this title.

The best settings combination to use in this game for Nvidia's last-gen 60-class GPU is listed below:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel

Maximum supported by the panel Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Vegetation quality: High

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers don't need to rely on temporal upscaling technologies to maintain a high framerate in Atlas Fallen when it's running on this card.

The best settings to use in this game for Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti are:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel

Maximum supported by the panel Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Vegetation quality: High

Overall, both Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are quite powerful graphics cards for playing the latest AAA titles without running into performance issues. Gamers with these GPUs need not worry about low framerates in Atlas Fallen.