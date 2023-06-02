Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Diablo 4 is just around the corner and fans are getting excited to get their hands on the latest iteration of the series. Pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners, on the other hand, have already had a chance to play the game. The current title is set 50 years after the events of Diablo 3, and you must begin the quest by creating your character and thwarting Lilith's and her soldiers' intentions.
You can optimize the graphics settings to get the most out of the game. The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are mid-tier GPUs that deliver solid performance due to their use of Ampere technology, NVIDIA's second generation RTX architecture. Furthermore, they include high-speed memory as well as upgraded Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores.
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is a fantastic GPU that can give maximum frame rates without sacrificing visual quality. Since Diablo 4 doesn't need extraordinary system requirements, the aforementioned product can supply adequate power to run the title smoothly at maximum settings.
The graphics card will be able to run the game at 4K, but will not be able to produce stable FPS and may drop below 60. Meanwhile, 1440p will provide a 130-150 FPS range, but 1080p will provide a significant bump and will be able to offer more than 190 FPS.
Display:
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
- Resolution: 1920*1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance:
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality:
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti will supply more power, and with the help of that, you can ramp up particular settings without affecting the overall performance. Doing so may provide you with extra frame rates in Diablo 4. Meanwhile, with the RTX 3060 Ti, you can raise the resolution to 1440p and achieve more than 150 FPS.
Display:
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance:
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality:
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
These are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti