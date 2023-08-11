Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are great video cards for playing the latest games at the highest settings with high resolutions and frame rates. Those who own these cards need not worry about performance issues in Atlas Fallen, the latest action RPG from Focus Entertainment. The GPUs can easily handle the title at high settings and stable 60+ FPS.

Atlas Fallen bundles a bunch of graphics settings that can be customized for the best experience. Going through all of these options can be confusing and difficult for some players. To help, we have listed the best combinations for the 3070 and the 3070 Ti in this article.

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 continues to be a powerful graphics card for playing the latest games at 1440p without sacrifices and performance issues. The latest ARPG, Atlas Fallen, is no exception to this formula. Gamers with the last-gen 70-class card can easily enjoy a decent experience in the game with the high settings applied.

The best graphics settings combination for the RTX 3070 are as follows:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel

Maximum supported by the panel Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Vegetation quality: High

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers with this card can crank the settings even further in Atlas Fallen without losing a ton of performance.

The best graphics settings for this graphics card are as follows:

Although Atlas Fallen is a bit on the demanding side of modern AAA video game releases, players with high-end GPUs like the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti won't face any significant issues in this game. Thus, those with these cards are in for a solid experience.