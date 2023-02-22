Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched to play the latest AAA titles like Atomic Heart and Hogwarts Legacy at 4K. The GPUs are much faster than their last-gen equivalents, the RTX 2080 lineup.

The 3080 Ti is only a tad slower than the RTX 3090, thus, it is no wonder the former can handle the game without issues. These GPUs can play most titles flawlessly at UHD.

Like most other releases, Atomic Hearts packs a ton of graphics settings that can make opting for the best options a bit difficult for beginners. Thus, in this guide, we will list the best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid GPUs for Atomic Heart

The 3080 and 3080 Ti have dedicated hardware to pull off impressive gains with upscaling technologies like DLSS. Thus, those looking for a higher framerate experience can render the game at a slightly lower resolution.

However, for the most part, the card can run the game at native resolution. Players can enjoy the game at or above 60 FPS using the settings listed below.

Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 3080

Gamers must tweak the settings to get a steady 60+ FPS in Atomic Heart. The best settings for the RTX 3080 are listed below:

Display

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Image sharpening : As per preference

: As per preference Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: Off

Off FPS cap: 300

300 Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Display selection: As per preference

Quality

Preset : Custom

: Custom Depth of field: Max

Max Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Max

Max Visual FX : High

: High Number of objects: Max

Max Materials: Max

Max Volumetric fog: Max

Max Post-processing: Max

Max Textures: Max

Max Texture anisotropy : 8

: 8 3D model quality: High

High Vegetation density : Max

: Max Hard drive speed: SSD

SSD Shader cache: On

Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Atomic Heart plays quite well with the following settings applied when paired with the 3080 Ti:

Quality

Preset : Custom

: Custom Depth of field: Max

Max Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: Max

Max Shadows: Max

Max Ambient Occlusion: Max

Max Visual FX : Max

: Max Number of objects: Max

Max Materials: Max

Max Volumetric fog: Max

Max Post-processing: Max

Max Textures: Max

Max Texture anisotropy : 8

: 8 3D model quality: Max

Max Vegetation density : Max

: Max Hard drive speed: SSD

SSD Shader cache: On

Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are powerful graphics cards for playing the latest titles on the market. In addition, Atomic Heart is a pretty well-optimized title on PC. Most cards can get over 60 FPS in the game. Thus, those with high-end 80-class Ampere-based graphics cards are in for a great experience in the title.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

