Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched to play the latest AAA titles like Atomic Heart and Hogwarts Legacy at 4K. The GPUs are much faster than their last-gen equivalents, the RTX 2080 lineup.
The 3080 Ti is only a tad slower than the RTX 3090, thus, it is no wonder the former can handle the game without issues. These GPUs can play most titles flawlessly at UHD.
Like most other releases, Atomic Hearts packs a ton of graphics settings that can make opting for the best options a bit difficult for beginners. Thus, in this guide, we will list the best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are solid GPUs for Atomic Heart
The 3080 and 3080 Ti have dedicated hardware to pull off impressive gains with upscaling technologies like DLSS. Thus, those looking for a higher framerate experience can render the game at a slightly lower resolution.
However, for the most part, the card can run the game at native resolution. Players can enjoy the game at or above 60 FPS using the settings listed below.
Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 3080
Gamers must tweak the settings to get a steady 60+ FPS in Atomic Heart. The best settings for the RTX 3080 are listed below:
Display
- Brightness: As per preference
- Image sharpening: As per preference
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- V-sync: Off
- FPS cap: 300
- Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Display selection: As per preference
Quality
- Preset: Custom
- Depth of field: Max
- Motion blur: Off
- Anti-aliasing: High TAA
- DLSS Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Animation Quality: High
- Shadows: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Max
- Visual FX: High
- Number of objects: Max
- Materials: Max
- Volumetric fog: Max
- Post-processing: Max
- Textures: Max
- Texture anisotropy: 8
- 3D model quality: High
- Vegetation density: Max
- Hard drive speed: SSD
- Shader cache: On
Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti
Atomic Heart plays quite well with the following settings applied when paired with the 3080 Ti:
Display
- Brightness: As per preference
- Image sharpening: As per preference
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- V-sync: Off
- FPS cap: 300
- Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Display selection: As per preference
Quality
- Preset: Custom
- Depth of field: Max
- Motion blur: Off
- Anti-aliasing: High TAA
- DLSS Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Animation Quality: Max
- Shadows: Max
- Ambient Occlusion: Max
- Visual FX: Max
- Number of objects: Max
- Materials: Max
- Volumetric fog: Max
- Post-processing: Max
- Textures: Max
- Texture anisotropy: 8
- 3D model quality: Max
- Vegetation density: Max
- Hard drive speed: SSD
- Shader cache: On
Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are powerful graphics cards for playing the latest titles on the market. In addition, Atomic Heart is a pretty well-optimized title on PC. Most cards can get over 60 FPS in the game. Thus, those with high-end 80-class Ampere-based graphics cards are in for a great experience in the title.
