Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is one of the most potent flagship cards on the market and can easily handle the most recently released games like Atomic Heart. Although the 4070 Ti is a bit slower than its 4080 and 4090 counterparts, it can still outperform the 30 series cards by a considerable margin.

Atomic Heart was one of the most awaited games this year and it has finally been released. It is safe to say that the game did not disappoint as it has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from every platform it has been released on.

There are various available settings in Atomic Heart to get the best graphics settings along with a high frame rate.

This article will provide the best settings possible to get a realistic gaming experience along with smooth gameplay using RTX 4070 Ti.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti can easily run Atomic Heart at 4K settings

As anticipated, the RTX 4070 Ti can run Atomic Heart without any issues or compromises in ultra settings. The settings below will help players with the smoothest gameplay along with the best-looking visuals.

Display

Brightness: Preference

Preference Image Sharpening: 0.25

0.25 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Off

Off FPS Cap: 300

300 Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Display Selection: Preference

Quality

Preset : Custom

: Custom Depth of field: Max

Max Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: Boost

Boost FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: Max

Max Shadows: Max

Max Ambient Occlusion: Max

Max Visual FX : Max

: Max Number of objects: Max

Max Materials: Max

Max Volumetric fog: Max

Max Post-processing: Max

Max Textures: Max

Max Texture anisotropy : 8

: 8 3D model quality: Max

Max Vegetation density : Max

: Max Hard drive speed: SSD

SSD Shader cache: On

These settings will provide a mixture of the highest quality graphics for an immersive gaming experience along with great framerates using the RTX 4070 Ti.

Players are recommended to update their graphics drivers from Nvidia's official website or use the GeForce experience, which will mitigate all the issues and will ensure the smoothest gameplay.

However, the game does not have the ray tracing option in the officially launched version even though it was available in the developer build.

It is expected to be available soon in the official version with an update at a later date. The game was running smoothly even with ray tracing enabled in the RTX 4070 Ti during the developer build gameplay.

Atomic Heart system requirements

Atomic Heart is not a graphically demanding game and can be played on a PC that was built a few years ago. The system requirements are given below:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit (20H1 or newer)

Windows 10/11 64 bit (20H1 or newer) Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-2500

Intel Core i5-2500 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1200

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon R9 380

AMD Radeon R9 380 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit (20H1 or newer)

Windows 10/11 64 bit (20H1 or newer) Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-7700K

Intel Core i7-7700K Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6700XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Atomic Heart has been released and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It can also be accessed by Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

