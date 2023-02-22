Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is one of the most potent flagship cards on the market and can easily handle the most recently released games like Atomic Heart. Although the 4070 Ti is a bit slower than its 4080 and 4090 counterparts, it can still outperform the 30 series cards by a considerable margin.
Atomic Heart was one of the most awaited games this year and it has finally been released. It is safe to say that the game did not disappoint as it has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from every platform it has been released on.
There are various available settings in Atomic Heart to get the best graphics settings along with a high frame rate.
This article will provide the best settings possible to get a realistic gaming experience along with smooth gameplay using RTX 4070 Ti.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti can easily run Atomic Heart at 4K settings
As anticipated, the RTX 4070 Ti can run Atomic Heart without any issues or compromises in ultra settings. The settings below will help players with the smoothest gameplay along with the best-looking visuals.
Display
- Brightness: Preference
- Image Sharpening: 0.25
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: Off
- FPS Cap: 300
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Display Selection: Preference
Quality
- Preset: Custom
- Depth of field: Max
- Motion blur: Off
- Anti-aliasing: High TAA
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: Boost
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Animation Quality: Max
- Shadows: Max
- Ambient Occlusion: Max
- Visual FX: Max
- Number of objects: Max
- Materials: Max
- Volumetric fog: Max
- Post-processing: Max
- Textures: Max
- Texture anisotropy: 8
- 3D model quality: Max
- Vegetation density: Max
- Hard drive speed: SSD
- Shader cache: On
These settings will provide a mixture of the highest quality graphics for an immersive gaming experience along with great framerates using the RTX 4070 Ti.
Players are recommended to update their graphics drivers from Nvidia's official website or use the GeForce experience, which will mitigate all the issues and will ensure the smoothest gameplay.
However, the game does not have the ray tracing option in the officially launched version even though it was available in the developer build.
It is expected to be available soon in the official version with an update at a later date. The game was running smoothly even with ray tracing enabled in the RTX 4070 Ti during the developer build gameplay.
Atomic Heart system requirements
Atomic Heart is not a graphically demanding game and can be played on a PC that was built a few years ago. The system requirements are given below:
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit (20H1 or newer)
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-2500
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
- Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon R9 380
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 90 GB available space
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit (20H1 or newer)
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-7700K
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6700XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 90 GB available space (SSD recommended)
Atomic Heart has been released and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It can also be accessed by Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.