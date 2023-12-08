Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are modern, high-performance graphics cards built to handle the latest and most demanding video games like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. They are made for 1440p gaming and hold up pretty well, even in the most hard-to-run titles. Thanks to how they support DLSS 3 and frame generation, you can expect sky-high framerates in games like Avatar.

The latest first-person shooter from Ubisoft isn't optimized very well on PC. Even the most powerful graphics cards are facing major performance issues at native resolutions in that title. The game mandates upscaling tech for decent performance. Besides, you need to adjust its settings to get the best framerates on the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. This article will provide the best settings to use in this game for both cards.

Ideal Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia's RTX 4070 can handle Avatar at 1440p with high settings applied. We recommend turning a couple of options down to medium for the best experience. Also, DLSS 3 with frame generation is required for high framerates at this resolution.

The best settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 4070 are as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling

Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Ideal Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is considerably faster than its cheaper non-Ti counterpart. Gamers with this card can expect sky-high framerates at 1440p with frame generation turned on. You also can crank up the graphics settings without losing a ton of performance. Our recommendation for this GPU is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling

Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: High

High Diffuse reflections: High

High Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are some of the latest and most capable graphics cards out there. With the above settings applied, you can expect high framerates while maintaining decent visual quality in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.