Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are modern, high-performance graphics cards built to handle the latest and most demanding video games like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. They are made for 1440p gaming and hold up pretty well, even in the most hard-to-run titles. Thanks to how they support DLSS 3 and frame generation, you can expect sky-high framerates in games like Avatar.
The latest first-person shooter from Ubisoft isn't optimized very well on PC. Even the most powerful graphics cards are facing major performance issues at native resolutions in that title. The game mandates upscaling tech for decent performance. Besides, you need to adjust its settings to get the best framerates on the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. This article will provide the best settings to use in this game for both cards.
Ideal Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4070
Nvidia's RTX 4070 can handle Avatar at 1440p with high settings applied. We recommend turning a couple of options down to medium for the best experience. Also, DLSS 3 with frame generation is required for high framerates at this resolution.
The best settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 4070 are as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: High
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: High
Ideal Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The RTX 4070 Ti is considerably faster than its cheaper non-Ti counterpart. Gamers with this card can expect sky-high framerates at 1440p with frame generation turned on. You also can crank up the graphics settings without losing a ton of performance. Our recommendation for this GPU is as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Sun contact shadows: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: High
- Diffuse reflections: High
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: High
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: High
Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are some of the latest and most capable graphics cards out there. With the above settings applied, you can expect high framerates while maintaining decent visual quality in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.