Best Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn't forgiving on PC hardware. At native resolutions, the game brings the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti to their knees. Thankfully, Ubisoft has integrated support for DLSS 3 and FSR 3 with frame generation tech. This means virtually every graphics card, down to the GTX 1650, will be able to utilize the power of AI to add synthetic frames and improve overall smoothness.

Like most other high-profile releases of the year so far, Avatar isn't optimized pretty well on PC. You can't run the title without DLSS or FSR at all. Besides relying on upscaling, the settings must be tweaked accordingly as well.

In this story, we will list the best combination for the last-gen Nvidia GPUs.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 was launched as a 1440p card, and it can manage playable framerates at that resolution in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora thanks to AI upscaling.

We recommend a mix of high and medium settings in the title, with FSR 3 turned on with frame generation. Although the picture quality takes a hit with AMD's solution, the extra frames are worth the compromise.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3070 is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti isn't much more powerful than the base-version non-Ti card. Hence, we recommend a similar mix of settings with FSR 3 turned on for the best experience. The ideal combination for the GPU is as follows:

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are quickly falling out of fashion due to some major caveats to their design, like a limited 8 GB VRAM buffer, the aging Ampere architecture, and others.

However, FSR 3 and frame generation have breathed new life into the GPUs as they continue to dominate the latest and most demanding games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora thanks to artificial frames.