The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti has been massively discounted this Black Friday, making it more enticing than ever. The 3070 Ti was launched to deliver top-class 1440p gaming performance, and it holds up to its initial promise even more than two years after release. The last-gen 70-class graphics card easily outperforms its 60-class RTX 40 series counterparts, making it a solid option for AAA gaming in 2023.

The best price on the 3070 Ti today is $410, which is a massive discount from the GPU's $600 launch MSRP. Some other 3070 Ti models have also been discounted.

Let's go over the best deals on the graphics card this Black Friday.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is a fantastic deal for just $410

Multiple retail stores have discounted the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti this Black Friday. However, the best deals on the graphics card can be found on Newegg. The website has multiple models of the GPU selling for under $450, which makes it an option worth considering over the latest RX 7000 and RTX 40 series GPUs in the market.

The $410 deal is on the Zotac Gaming 8G variant of the card. It is a mid-range three-fan add-in card design based on the GPU with a superb cooling design that keeps it under optimum temperatures. Besides, you also get beautiful RGB lighting with it, which will add to the overall flare of your gaming rig. For just $410, this GPU is a steal deal.

Do note that this early Black Friday deal is only available until stocks last on Newegg. The website isn't offering Black Friday Price Protection for the deal on the RTX 3070 Ti, which means you won't be refunded further in case the price drops over the sale season. So, grab it quickly before the prices go back up.

The RTX 3070 Ti is one of the best graphics cards for 1440p gaming

The RTX 3070 Ti is a solid alternative to some of the latest RTX 40 series cards, like the 4060 Ti. It is more powerful than the new 60-class card and, thanks to the current Black Friday deals, is almost as expensive. However, the 3070 Ti also has some key issues, like a limited 8 GB VRAM buffer, which is rather problematic in higher resolutions like 1440p.

Here is a comparison of the on-paper specs of the RTX 4070 and the 3070 Ti:

GPUs RTX 4070 RTX 3070 Ti Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere CUDA cores 5888 6144 CUDA capability 8.9 8.6 RT cores 3rd gen 2nd gen Tensor cores 4th gen 3rd gen Base clock 1.92 GHz 1.58 GHz GDDR6X VRAM 12 GB 8 GB Memory interface width 192-bit 256-bit NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) 8th gen 7th gen Max temperature 194° F 199.4° F Max TDP 200W 290W

The RTX 3070 Ti is also considerably slower than the new RTX 4070, which is selling for $520 in the ongoing Black Friday sale. Moreover, the new GPU also supports DLSS 3 with frame generation and has 12 GB of video memory, which makes it future-proof.

Therefore, if you have extra cash to dump on a gaming system, we recommend the newer Ada Lovelace pixel pusher.