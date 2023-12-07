Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Deck has proven to be a capable handheld, with Ubisoft's Avatar Frontiers of Pandora running decently. Unfortunately, the game can't be found on Steam's store. Instead, you'll need to venture to the Microsoft Store, Ubisoft Store, or Epic Games Store to snag a copy. Visiting these stores on the Steam Deck is possible with the help of the Heroic Games Launcher for navigating the Epic Games Store.

However, setting up and playing Frontiers of Pandora can be challenging, depending on which launcher you choose. For instance, the Ubisoft Store can be integrated into your Steam Library but demands some fiddling around in desktop mode. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Store exclusively operates on the Windows OS, which can be a deal-breaker for some. The Epic Games Store may be the most user-friendly of the three launchers.

This guide will unveil the most favorable settings for an exceptional experience after you've installed Avatar Frontiers of Pandora onto your Steam Deck.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Steam Deck

Playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on the Steam Deck requires some effort to get it going smoothly at 30 FPS. Like many of the latest premium games, you'll need to sacrifice some graphics to get it to work. However, even in reduced display settings, it appears quite appealing.

For optimal performance of your Steam Deck, we suggest utilizing the following arrangement of settings:

Video

Window Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen Screen calibration: Your preference

Your preference Aspect ratio: 16:10 (native)

16:10 (native) Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Monitor: Generic Non-PnP Monitor (primary)

Generic Non-PnP Monitor (primary) Temporal Upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 Frame Generation: Off

Off Scaling Quality: Performance

Performance Scaling Mode: Fixed

Fixed V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Shadow Quality: Very Low

Very Low Sun Contact Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Shadow Proxies: On

On Specular Reflection: Very Low

Very Low Diffuse Reflection: Low

Low Environmental Reflection Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Clouds: Low

Low Volumetric Fog: Very Low

Very Low Extra Streaming Distance: 0

0 Object Detail: 0

0 BVH Quality: Low

Low Microdetail Quality: Low

Low Particle Detail: Very Low

Very Low Scatter Density: Low

Low Dither Fade: Off

Off Spotlight Projection Resolution: 128

128 Destruction Quality: Low

Low Terrain Tessellation: Low

Expand Tweet

Lowering the maximum resolution could help improve performance on the Steam Deck if you're having difficulties. You can try going to the video settings and adjusting the resolution to 1152x720. If the performance issues persist, try changing the Scaling Quality to "Ultra Performance" in the video settings.

Notably, to truly appreciate the stunning world of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, a console or PC playthrough is necessary for the ultimate gaming experience.