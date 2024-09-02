Best Black Ops 6 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has been in development for four years and is considered one of the most anticipated launches of 2024. The classic prestige system is making a comeback with this game, along with a new Omnimovement system, which allows players to sprint, dive, or roll in any direction smoothly, and fans look forward to enjoying them all.

The system requirements for Black Ops are out, and given the details, the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti GPUs comfortably exceed the recommended requirements for this title.

In this article, you will find the best Black Ops 6 settings you need to apply on both graphics cards to enjoy BO6 the most.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best settings for Black Ops 6 on Nvidia RTX 4060

COD: Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a decent GPU for 1080p gaming, but it can comfortably play 1440p since Black Ops 6 is not that graphically demanding. However, if you have a 1080p monitor, you should stick to this resolution. Here are all the Black Ops 6 settings you need for RTX 4060:

QUICK SETTINGS

Make no changes in this section of Black Ops 6. We will apply each setting manually in their respective category, so you should skip this part.

KEYBOARD & MOUSE

Black Ops 6 mouse settings (Image via Activision)

Keyboard and mouse settings have the most impact on gameplay, but some settings need to be better adjusted for your taste:

Mouse:

Mouse Sensitivity : 8.50

: 8.50 ADS Sensitivity Multiplayer : 1.15

: 1.15 Look Inversion (On Foot) : Standard

: Standard Mouse Advanced Settings: Default

Keybindings:

The default keybindings should be enough for most people in Black Ops 6. Some advanced users may want to personalize it, but that depends on user preference. Therefore, it is advised to keep everything on default.

Keybindings Preset : Default

: Default System Key behavior: Default

Movement:

Sprint Assist : Off

: Off Mantle Assist : Off

: Off Crouch Assist : Off

: Off Crouch behavior : Toggle

: Toggle Prone behavior : Toggle

: Toggle Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior : Toggle

: Toggle Automatic Airborne Mantle : Off

: Off Auto Door Peek : Off

: Off Movement Advanced Settings : Default

: Default Vehicle Advanced Settings: Default

Combat:

Aim Down Sight Behavior : Hold

: Hold Interact Behavior : Press

: Press Equipment Behavior : Hold

: Hold Weapon Mount Activation : Toggle

: Toggle Combat Advanced Settings : Default

: Default Mode Specific Overlays : NA

: NA Danger Ping Behavior : Double Tap

: Double Tap Overlay Advanced Settings: Default

CONTROLLER

Black Ops 6 controller settings (Image via Activision)

The following controller settings will ensure you are not at a disadvantage against keyboard & mouse players in Black Ops 6:

Controller:

Button Layout : Tactical

: Tactical Stick Layout Preset : Default

: Default Horizontal Stick Sensitivity : 8

: 8 Vertical Stick Sensitivity : 7

: 7 Simplified Controls : Off

: Off Low Motor Strain : Off

: Off Bumper Ping : Off

: Off Swap LB/RB buttons with LT/RT buttons : User Preference

LB/RB LT/RT : User Preference Controller Vibration : Off/User Preference

: Off/User Preference Trigger Effect : Off

: Off Deadzone inputs: Default (for controllers with no deadzone issues)

Aiming:

Sensitivity Multiplayer : Default

: Default Look Inversion : Standard

: Standard Aiming Advanced Settings : Default

: Default Target Aim Assist : On

: On ADS Aim Boost : On

: On Motion Sensor Behavior : Off

: Off Motion Sensor Advanced Settings: Default

Movement:

Sprint Assist : On

: On Mantle Assist : On

: On Crouch Assist : On

: On Automatic Airborne Mantle : Off

: Off Slide/Dive Behavior : Hybrid

: Hybrid Auto Door Peek : Off

: Off Movement Advanced Settings : Click on "Show More"

: Click on "Show More" Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior : Toggle

: Toggle Auto Move Forward : Off

: Off Grounded Mantle : Off

: Off Sprint Restore : On

: On Slide Mountains Sprint : On

: On Tactical Sprint Behavior : Single Tap Run

: Single Tap Run Plunging Underwater : Trigger

: Trigger Sprinting Door Dash : On

: On Vehicle Advanced Settings: Default

Combat:

Aim Down Sight Behavior : Hold

: Hold Weapon Mount Activation : ADS + Melee

: ADS + Melee Quick C4 Detonmation : Grouped

: Grouped Equipment Behavior : Hold

: Hold Manual Fire Behavior : Press

: Press Combat Advanced Settings : Default

: Default Scoreboard/Map/Stats Behavior : Toggle

: Toggle Overlay Advanced Settings: Default

GRAPHICS

Black Ops 6 graphics settings (Image via Activision)

The graphics settings determine how the game's graphical elements appear and behave on the screen. Here are the best Black Ops 6 graphical settings for RTX 4060:

Note: These graphical settings will be used to achieve the best parity between performance and graphical fidelity.

Display:

Display Mode : Fullscreen Borderless

: Fullscreen Borderless Display Monitor : Choose your preferred monitor (Do nothing if you have a single monitor)

: Choose your preferred monitor (Do nothing if you have a single monitor) Display Adapter : Choose RTX 4060

: Choose RTX 4060 Aspect Ratio : 16:9 for standard monitor and 21:9 for ultra-wide monitor

: 16:9 for standard monitor and 21:9 for ultra-wide monitor Display Gamma : CPU RGB

: CPU RGB Display Gamma (2nd option) : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Brightness : 55

: 55 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On + Boost

: On + Boost Vsync [Menus] : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a Freesync/G-sync monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a Freesync/G-sync monitor) Custom Frame Rate Limit : 120 FPS/User preference

: 120 FPS/User preference Menu Render Resolution : Optimal

: Optimal Pause Game Rendering : Off

: Off Focused Mode : 0

: 0 High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality:

Graphics Preset : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling / Sharpening : FidelityFX CAS

: FidelityFX CAS VRAM Scale Target : 100

: 100 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : Normal

: Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic : Normal

: Normal Depth of Field : Off

: Off Nearby Level of Details : Normal

: Normal Particle Resolution : Low

: Low Bullet Impacts : On

: On Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Normal

: Normal On-demand Texture Streaming : Optimized

: Optimized Local Texture Streaming Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Shadows : Off

: Off Screen Space Ambient Lighting : Low

: Low Screen Space Reflections : Low

: Low Static Reflection Quality : High

: High Tesselation : On

: On Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Low

: Low Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Low

View:

Motion Reduction : Off

: Off Field of View : 100

: 100 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Inverted Flashbang: Off

AUDIO

Black Ops 6 audio settings (Image via Activision)

Below, you will find all the audio settings to get the best acoustics in Black Ops 6:

Audio:

Master Game Volume : 100 and click on "Show More"

: 100 and click on "Show More" Gameplay Music Volume : 40

: 40 Dialogue Volume : 80

: 80 Effects Volume : 70

: 70 Cinematic Music Volume : 40

: 40 Audio Mix : Headphones

: Headphones Speakers/Headphone Game Sound Device : Choose the audio device/Headphone

: Choose the audio device/Headphone Speaker Output : Windows Default

: Windows Default Mono Audio : Off

: Off Mute Game When minimized : Off

: Off Reduce Tinnitus Sound : On

: On Hitmarker Preset: Default

Voice Chat:

Voice Chat Volume : 60

: 60 Voice Chat : On

: On Proximity Chat : On

: On Last Words Voice Chat : On

: On Game Voice Channel : All Lobby/User Preference

: All Lobby/User Preference Voice Chat Output Device : Choose your sound output device

: Choose your sound output device Microphone Level : 35

: 35 Test Microphone : Off

: Off Microphone Mode : Push to Talk/User Preference

: Push to Talk/User Preference Mute Yourself When Connecting to Channel : Off

: Off Microphone Input Device: Choose your microphone input device

INTERFACE

Black Ops 6 interface settings (Image via Activision)

Every element you see on the screen, such as the map, instructions, health bar, shields, menu, and more, is part of the interface. However, the game's graphical elements are not included in the interface.

Below, you will find all the right interface settings for distraction-free gameplay in Black Ops 6:

Global:

Menu Prompts : Automatic

: Automatic Gameplay Tips : On

: On Tutorials : On/User Preference

: On/User Preference Skip Introduction Movie : Off/User Preference

: Off/User Preference Skill Killcam : On/User Preference

: On/User Preference Tooltips : On/User Preference

: On/User Preference Telemetry : Click on "Show More"

: Click on "Show More" FPS Counter : On

: On Server Latency : On

: On Other Telemetry : Off

: Off Telemetry Label Size : Default

: Default Connection Meter : Off

: Off Network In-Game Alert Icons : On

: On Hardware In-Game Alert Icons: On

Readability:

Readability Support : Off

: Off Subtitles : Default/User Preference

: Default/User Preference Subtitles Size : Default/User Preference

: Default/User Preference Subtitle Background Opacity : 0

: 0 Menu Text Size : Default

: Default Text Chat Text Size : Default

: Default Color Customization: User Preference

Gameplay HUD:

HUD Preset : Default

: Default HUD Bounds : Default

: Default Mini Map Shape : Square

: Square Mini Map Rotation : On

: On Radar : Off

: Off Compass Type : Horizontal

: Horizontal Vehicle HUD Prompts : Fade after 10 seconds

: Fade after 10 seconds In-Game Text Chat : On

: On Player Names : Full Name

: Full Name Zombie Healthbar : On

: On Zombie Damage Numbers : On

: On Crosshairs settings: Default

ACCOUNT & NETWORK

Keep account and network settings the default. They should not be altered in Black Ops 6.

Best settings for Black Ops 6 on Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

COD: Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is designed for 1440p gaming and can easily play Black Ops 6 with horsepower to spare. You can play it at high refresh rates if you want. Here are all the Black Ops 6 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti:

GRAPHICS

Black Ops 6 graphics settings (Image via Activision)

The graphics settings determine how the game's graphical elements appear and behave on the screen. Here are the best Black Ops 6 graphical settings for RTX 4060 Ti:

Note: These graphical settings will be used to achieve the best parity between performance and graphical fidelity.

Display:

Display Mode : Fullscreen Borderless

: Fullscreen Borderless Display Monitor : Choose your preferred monitor (Do nothing if you have a single monitor)

: Choose your preferred monitor (Do nothing if you have a single monitor) Display Adapter : Choose RTX 4060 Ti

: Choose RTX 4060 Ti Aspect Ratio : 16:9 for standard monitor and 21:9 for ultra-wide monitor

: 16:9 for standard monitor and 21:9 for ultra-wide monitor Display Gamma : CPU RGB

: CPU RGB Display Gamma (2nd option) : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Brightness : 55

: 55 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On + Boost

: On + Boost Vsync [Menus] : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a Freesync/G-sync monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a Freesync/G-sync monitor) Custom Frame Rate Limit : 120 FPS/User preference

: 120 FPS/User preference Menu Render Resolution : Optimal

: Optimal Pause Game Rendering : Off

: Off Focused Mode : 0

: 0 High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality:

Graphics Preset : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling / Sharpening : FidelityFX CAS

: FidelityFX CAS VRAM Scale Target : 100

: 100 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Nearby Level of Details : High

: High Particle Resolution : Normal

: Normal Bullet Impacts : On

: On Persistent Effects : Low

: Low Shader Quality : High

: High On-demand Texture Streaming : Optimized

: Optimized Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Shadows : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Ambient Lighting : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Static Reflection Quality : High

: High Tesselation : On

: On Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Normal

View:

Motion Reduction : Off

: Off Field of View : 100

: 100 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Inverted Flashbang: Off

This concludes our list of the best settings for Black Ops 6 on Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. With these settings, you will be able to experience the game with the least issues and maximum satisfaction.

