Best budget laptops for FIFA 22 under $800

FIFA 22 (Image via EA Sports, Wallpaper Access)
FIFA 22 (Image via EA Sports, Wallpaper Access)
Aratrik Debnath
ANALYST
Modified Feb 21, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Listicle

FIFA has become somewhat of a household name worldwide over the last few decades of its inception. FIFA 22 aims to bring graphical, gameplay improvements and the latest roster changes with its latest iteration.

With the latest release of PES being passable at best, more players have flocked to FIFA to get their football fix. Today we will list some of the best budget laptops to enjoy games like FIFA 22, all under $800.

Note: This listicle reflects the Author's views and is sorted by price: low to high.

Best bang for the buck laptop options for FIFA 22

3) Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6 ($ 499)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6 (Image via Lenovo Store IN)
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6 (Image via Lenovo Store IN)

Lenovo's latest offering, Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6, comes with an Intel i3 1115G4, which can easily push 60FPS at 1080p in medium settings. The big 15.6-inch display is also excellent for media consumption and creative needs.

Specs:

  • CPU: Core i3 1115G4
  • GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 300 nits
  • Others: Win 10, 1.65 Kgs

Get it here.

2) Acer Swift 3 ($ 649)

Acer Swift 3 (Image via Acer, amazon.com)
Acer Swift 3 (Image via Acer, amazon.com)

The 14" thin and light laptop is a great budget option for on-the-move football fans. Clocking in at just under 1.2 kgs, this beauty, equipped with a Ryzen 7 5700u, can effectively run 60 FPS at 1080p at high settings. Also, the 100% sRGB panel is great for folks who want to meet their creative needs.

Specs:

  • CPU: Ryzen 7 5700u
  • GPU: Vega 8 iGPU
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Display: 14.1" 1920x1080 300 nits
  • Others: Win 10, 1.18 Kg

Get it here.

1) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ($ 750)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

The Ideapad Gaming 3, from Lenovo, is a great budget gaming laptop with its clean look and decent specs. It is the perfect machine for gamers who abhor flashy designs on their laptops. Being able to push well beyond 100 FPS in 1080p Ultra settings is ideal for gamers on a budget.

Specs:

  • CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H
  • GPU: GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 250 nits
  • Others: Win 10, 2.25 Kgs

Get it here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
