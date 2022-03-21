3 best budget laptops for Fortnite in 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 started yesterday and will reportedly end on June 3rd. With a slew of new content, changes, and an exciting Battle Pass, a ton of players are flocking to Fortnite to get their battle royale fix.

The most notable change is the exclusion of building/harvesting mechanics for a at least a week. This vastly changes how most players approach a fight. To compensate for this, a new overshield system has been added along with sprint and parkour-like jump and ledge grab mechanics.

While console games don't have to worry about whether any particular game will work on their systems or not, PC gamers have to keep a check on the game's system requirements and their PC's specifications.

Today, we will be listing some of the best laptops for Fortnite from various price segments.

Top 3 laptops that players can buy to enjoy Fortnite

3) ASUS Zenbook 14 ($629)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Image via Amazon)

Although not a 'gaming' laptop, this sleek, thin-and-light offering from ASUS with a dedicated GPU can handle most light and casual games with ease.

The Ryzen 5 4500U, along with Nvidia's MX 350 and 8 gigs of RAM, can easily run Fortnite at 1080p 60fps on competitive settings.

This is a great option for people who need to travel a lot and want something that can easily fit in a business meeting, which can also handle most games thrown at it.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 4500u

GPU: MX350 2GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display

Others: Win 10, 2.65 lbs (1.2 Kg)

2) Lenovo Legion 5 15" ($819)

Lenovo Legion 5 (Image via Lenovo)

The Legion 5 by Lenovo, known for its excellent cooling and thermal management (dubbed Coolfront 3.0 by Lenovo), can handle long and strenuous gaming sessions with ease, without any sort of thermal throttling or overheating.

Also, Nvidia Optimus, (which is a battery-saving feature), is disabled by default. This means that the monitor is directly hooked to the GTX 1650ti GPU, which along with the Ryzen 5 4600H, can easily score 120+ FPS on Fortnite at 1080p low-medium settings.

The four-zone RGB keyboard adds some color and gamer appeal to an otherwise minimalistic black design.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 4600H

GPU: GTX 1650ti 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

1) Acer Predator Helios 300 ($1279)

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Image via Acer)

With top-notch build quality, a vibrant four-zone RGB keyboard on the front, and an illuminated metallic Predator logo on the back, this laptop looks and feels like a premium gaming device worthy of the renowned Predator branding.

Along with its efficient cooling and decked-out specs, this machine is pretty much the best you can get for your buck.

Although one can opt for the beefier RTX 3080 version, RTX 3060 can easily run Fortnite at 1080p high-epic settings with RTX on (with DLSS) and still push over 100 FPS.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3kg)

