5 best cameras for night photography

The best cameras for night photography are those with a large sensor, wide aperture, fast lens, and good image processing. With the advancement of technology, there are now many cameras available in the market that are designed to perform well under low-light conditions.

In this article, we explore the five best cameras for night photography. We look into their key features, pros and cons, and low-light capabilities.

1) Canon EOS R6 Mark II

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II earns the top spot for its excellent balance of low-light performance, autofocus, and overall features, proving to be one of the best cameras for night photography. The higher-resolution sensor improves overall detail, and its autofocus system is also top-notch.

Features Canon EOS R6 Mark II Sensor Resolution 24.2 MP Kit Lens RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Focal Length 24-105mm ISO Range 100-102400 Shutter Speed 1/100–1/8000 to 30sec (Mechanical Shutter) 1/125–1/8000 to 30sec (Electronic Shutter) Continuous Shooting 12fps (Mechanical Shutter) 40fps (Electronic Shutter) Price $2,499.00 (Body Only) $2,799.00 (RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM) $3,599.00 (RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM)

The EOS R6 Mark II features a 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS sensor, DIGIC X image processor, 12fps continuous shooting, in-body image stabilization, 3.69M dot OLED EVF, and a fully articulating touchscreen LCD.

Pros:

Top-tier low-light performance

Has an exceptionally fast autofocus

Consists of a high-resolution sensor and offers advanced video features

Robust weather-sealed build

Cons:

Has a larger and heavier body compared to some competitors

Quite a complex menu system

The battery life could have been better

2) Nikon Z6 II

The Nikon Z6 II comes in a close second, offering comparable low-light performance and video capabilities compared to the EOS R6 Mark II. The full-frame sensor handles noise exceptionally well, the autofocus is fast and accurate even in dim conditions, and the compact mirrorless design makes it easy to carry.

Features Nikon Z6 II Sensor Resolution 24.5 MP Kit Lens NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Focal Length 24-70mm ISO Range 100-51200 Expanded ISO: 50-204800 Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30sec Continuous Shooting 14fps Price $1,599.95 (Body Only) $2,199.95 (24-70mm Lens Kit)

The Nikon Z6 II features a 24.5MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, dual EXPEED 6 processors, 14fps continuous shooting, 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), 3.69M-dot OLED EVF, and tilting touchscreen LCD.

Pros:

Provides excellent low-light performance with high dynamic range

Excellent features for its price point

Has good video features

Cons:

Battery life could have been better

Does not feature a built-in flash

3) Sony A7 IV

The Sony A7 IV is a great option for full-frame night photography. It delivers good low-light performance for its price, boasts a compact and lightweight design, and offers decent autofocus. These features, along with its compact size, make it one of the best cameras for night photography and while traveling.

Features Sony A7 IV Sensor Resolution 33 MP Kit Lens FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Focal Length 28-70mm ISO Range 100-51200 Expanded ISO: 50-204800 Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30sec Continuous Shooting 10fps Price $2,499.99 (Body Only) $2,699.99 (28-70mm Zoom Lens)

The Sony A7 IV features a 33 MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor, Bionz XR image processor, 10fps continuous shooting, 5-axis in-body image stabilization, 3.68M dot OLED EVF, and a tilting touchscreen LCD.

Pros:

Has a high-resolution sensor that provides exceptional detail

Good low-light performance for its price

Offers improved video capabilities compared to the A7 III

Cons:

Autofocus is not so reliable in very low light conditions compared to some competitors

The menu system is complex

4) Nikon D850

The Nikon D850 remains a powerhouse for high-resolution landscape images and astrophotography. While not specifically designed for low light, the D850's powerful sensor excels in well-lit nighttime scenes like cityscapes or landscapes with moonlight.

Its large sensor captures stunning detail in the night sky, and its robust build is ideal for outdoor adventures. This gives it a spot on the list of the best cameras for night photography.

Features Nikon D850 Sensor Resolution 45.7 MP Kit Lens AF-S NIKKOR 20mm f/1.8G ED AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Focal Length 20mm, 35mm, 85mm ISO Range 64-25600 Expanded ISO: 32-102400 Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30sec Continuous Shooting 7fps Price $2,499.95 (Body Only) $5,499.95 (Filmmaker's Kit)

The Nikon D850 features a 45.7MP full-frame CMOS sensor, EXPEED 6 image processor, 7fps continuous shooting, in-body image stabilization, an optical viewfinder with 100% coverage, and an LCD touch screen.

Pros:

Offers unmatched high-resolution for landscapes and astrophotography

Has a robust build quality

Offers relatively good battery life

Cons:

Has a bulky and heavy DSLR body

Features a slower autofocus compared to mirrorless options

5) Fujifilm X-T5

The Fujifilm X-T5 is a capable APS-C option for enthusiasts seeking a smaller and potentially more affordable choice. It offers good low-light performance for its sensor size, and its APS-C sensor has advantages in certain situations, like tighter crop factors for telephoto lenses.

The X-T5 offers several other refinements, like improved in-body image stabilization and a revamped menu system, making it one of the best cameras for night photography.

Features Fujifilm X-T5 Sensor Resolution 40.2 MP Kit Lens XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R LM OIS Focal Length 16-80mm 18-55mm ISO Range 64-25600 Expanded ISO: 32-102400 Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30sec (Mechanical Shutter) 1/80000 to 30sec (Electronic Shutter) Continuous Shooting 15fps (Mechanical Shutter) 20fps (Electronic Shutter) Price $1,699.95 (Body Only) $2,099.95 (XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R LM OIS Lens Kit) $2,199.95 (XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR Lens Kit)

The Fujifilm X-T5 features a 40.2 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 sensor, X-Processor 5, 15fps continuous shooting, 5-axis in-body image stabilization, 3.69M dot OLED EVF, and a tilting touchscreen LCD.

Pros:

Its high-resolution APS-C sensor offers impressive detail and improved low-light performance compared to previous models

Has classic Fujifilm film simulations

Cons:

The smaller sensor offers limited dynamic range compared to some competitors

Video features are not as advanced as some rivals

Choosing the best cameras for night photography can be challenging, but it is essential to have equipment that can handle low-light conditions. When selecting a camera for night photography, consider factors such as low-light performance, high ISO capabilities, and manual control over the camera's settings.

With the right equipment and techniques, you can capture stunning images of the night sky and other low-light subjects.

In conclusion, the best cameras for night photography come down to personal preference and requirements. Be sure to research and explore your options before buying.