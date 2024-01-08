5 best Canon cameras in 2024

When it comes to the best Canon cameras, 2024 presents exceptional choices. This article will provide an overview of the five best Canon cameras this year, covering their key features, pros and cons, and cost. As a brand, Canon continues to be a leader in the camera industry, offering a diverse range of options for both professionals and enthusiasts. There is a camera catering to every skill level and creative vision.

Whether you're a seasoned professional pushing the boundaries of image quality or a passionate enthusiast capturing life's fleeting moments, a Canon camera awaits to unlock your creative potential.

EOS R5, PowerShot G7 X Mark II, and more of the best Canon cameras in 2024

1) Canon EOS R5

The EOS R5 is one of the best Canon cameras available today. Compared to other offerings, it boasts the highest overall score thanks to its feature-rich spec list.

Features Canon EOS R5 Sensor resolution 45 MP Kit lens RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM Continuous shooting 12 FPS (Mechanical Shutter) 20 FPS (Electronic Shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 8K/30 FPS, 4K/120 FPS, 1080p/120 FPS Price $3,399.00 (body only) $4,499.00 (RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM Lens Kit)

With features like a 45MP full-frame sensor, 8K 30p video, animal/vehicle tracking AF, and 5-axis IBIS, it is no surprise why the EOS R5 truly establishes itself as one of the best Canon cameras. The RF mount makes the camera compatible with many lenses, and the Mount Adapter lets you use Canon EF or EF-S lenses.

Ideal use: Professionals and enthusiasts demanding top-tier stills and video.

Pros:

Unmatched image quality and high-resolution video. It has a versatile lens system The camera build is weatherproof

Cons:

The build is rather bulky The camera is on the expensive side Reports of video overheating

2) Canon EOS R6 Mark II

The EOS R6 Mark II is the best offering in the full-frame mirrorless camera segment. It's the ideal choice for enthusiasts seeking speed and versatility, as the camera caters to various needs.

Features Canon EOS R6 Mark II Sensor resolution 24.2 MP Kit lens RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM Continuous shooting 12 FPS (mechanical shutter) 40 FPS (electronic shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 6K (oversampled), 4K/60 FPS, 1080p/180 FPS Price $2,299.00 (body only) $2,599.00 (RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit) $3,399.00 (RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM Lens Kit)

Striking a balance between power and affordability, the R6 Mark II delivers lightning-fast 24.2 MP burst shooting, good 4K 60p video, and a compact body. The full-frame sensor performs extremely well in low light conditions, and the 12 FPS mechanical shutter and the 40 FPS E-shutter further improve the photography experience.

Ideal use: Enthusiasts looking for speed, good video, and portability.

Pros:

Fast shooting, including 40 FPS with E-shutter Offers great video capabilities with 4K 60 FPS Great build quality with dust and splash resistance

Cons:

Lower resolution than the Canon R5 Limited dynamic range at high ISOs Battery life is relatively average

3) Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II

When it comes to point-and-shoot options, one of the best Canon cameras would be the PowerShot G7 X Mark II. It's perfect for beginners and casual users who want high-quality images without the bulk.

Features Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Sensor resolution 20.1 MP Kit lens The camera comes with a fixed lens and cannot be changed Continuous shooting 8 FPS Max. video resolution and framerate 1080p/60 FPS Price $629.99 (Standard) $679.99 (Video Creator Kit)

The G7 X Mark II offers pocket-sized power for everyday adventures and packs a large 1-inch sensor, bright lens, and Full HD video into a travel-friendly frame. It has a 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, a 4.2x zoom lens (24-100mm), full HD 1080p video at 60 FPS, a tilting touchscreen, and Wi-Fi and NFC.

Ideal use: Travel, vlogging, everyday use, beginners wanting high-quality images in a compact package.

Pros:

Larger sensor than most compacts It has a bright f/1.8-2.8 lens and offers good low-light performance Very portable and easy to use

Cons:

The camera has a limited zoom range There is no viewfinder, and videos are of lower resolution compared to some rivals

4) Canon EOS R3

When it comes to professional-grade options, the best Canon camera would be the EOS R3. Hailed as Canon's best flagship, it's an excellent choice for serious photographers. It's the go-to camera for sports and wildlife photographers who need the edge.

Features Canon EOS R3 Sensor resolution 24.1 MP Kit lens Does not come with a kit lens. Compatible with RF mount lenses. Continuous shooting 12 FPS (mechanical shutter) 30 FPS (electronic shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 6K/60 FPS RAW, 4K/120 FPS, 1080p/240 FPS Price $4,999.00 (body only)

Built for speed and action, the R3 unleashes a blistering 30 FPS shooting rate, stunning 6K RAW video, and deep-learning autofocus that tracks anything that moves. It has a 24.1 MP stacked CMOS sensor, 6K RAW and 4K 120p video capabilities, deep-learning AF, and IBIS, and is weatherproof.

Ideal Use: Professionals, sports, wildlife, action photography

Pros:

Fastest Canon mirrorless with up to 30 FPS continuous shooting Offers exceptional video specs and pro-level features HDR viewfinder is a great asset Offers 6K Raw and 4K 60 FPS video capabilities

Cons:

It is on the expensive side Eye detection isn't great Complex interface and might be challenging for new photographers

5) Canon EOS R50

The R50 is one of the best Canon cameras in the videography field and is a great vlogging companion. It also sports a dedicated Content Creator kit, which is great for people in the creative field.

Features Canon EOS R50 Sensor resolution 24.2 MP Kit lens RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit Continuous shooting 12 FPS (Electronic First Curtain mode) 15 FPS (electronic shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30 FPS, 1080p/120 FPS Price $629.99 (body only) $749.99 (RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit) $849.99 (Content Creator Kit) $979.00 (Double Lens Kit)

The perfect entry point into Canon's mirrorless world, the R50 balances affordability with 24MP image quality, user-friendly features, and a vari-angle touchscreen. One of the best Canon cameras, it's ideal for beginners and budget-conscious users who want to capture life's moments with ease.

Key Specs: 24.2MP APS-C sensor, 15 FPS continuous shooting, 4K 30p video, vari-angle touchscreen, beginner-friendly interface.

Ideal Use: Beginners, budget-conscious enthusiasts, and everyday photography.

Pros:

Lightweight and easy to use It's one of the more budget-friendly options in Canon's mirrorless lineup The camera can capture up to 15 FPS and is suitable for action shots and fast-moving subjects

Cons:

Has an average battery life It has a plastic body and feels less premium compared to metal-bodied rivals Lower burst shooting compared to rivals.

Conclusion

From professional-tier cameras like the EOS R5 to budget-friendly options like the EOS R50, this article has covered the best Canon cameras currently available.

Remember, the ideal camera is not solely defined by technical prowess but by harmonious alignment with your unique artistic goals. So, delve deeper, experiment, and discover the Canon that unlocks your creative potential. Capture life's moments, tell your stories, and elevate your vision with a Canon companion in 2024.