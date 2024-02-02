5 best Canon lenses for portraits

The best Canon lenses for portraits are those that offer a low f-stop, a suitable focal length, and a large aperture. With so many options available, choosing the right lens can be challenging. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or a beginner, finding the right Canon portrait lens is crucial.

This article will look into the five best Canon camera lenses for portraits and discuss their features, strengths, and weaknesses.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

A look at five of the best Canon lenses for portraits

1) Canon RF 50mm F1.2L USM

Canon RF 50mm F1.2L USM - best Canon lenses for portraits (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon RF 50mm F1.2L USM is a standard prime lens used for portrait photography because of its exceptional sharpness, ability to perform well in low-light conditions, and the beautiful background blur it produces.

The large f/1.2 aperture captures stunning bokeh, and its fast and precise autofocus ensures quick shots. It is feature-packed, versatile, and weather-sealed, making it one of the best Canon lenses for portraits.

Features Canon RF 50mm F1.2L USM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.2 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,199.00

The lens features a focal length of 50mm, f/1.2 aperture, three aspherical elements, Air Sphere Coating (ASC), weighs 950g, and has a fast USM autofocus, all in a dust and water-resistant build.

Pros:

Produces great depth of field and stunning bokeh.

Offers excellent low-light performance.

Great build quality and high-end construction.

Cons:

Relatively larger and heavier compared to other lenses in the segment.

It is pricier than other options.

The 50mm might be wide for tight portraits.

2) Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM

Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM is a telephoto prime lens for portrait photography. With its extremely wide aperture, advanced optical design, and high-speed autofocus, it easily proves to be one of the best Canon lenses for portraits. It offers superb subject isolation and excellent low-light performance.

Features Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.2 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,899.00

The lens features a focal length of 85mm, f/1.2 aperture, Blue Spectrum Refractive Optics, advanced USM autofocus, weighs 1195g, and is dust and weather-resistant.

Pros:

Produces creamy bokeh and offers unmatched low-light performance.

Offers a classic portrait focal length with premium image quality.

Cons:

Quite expensive.

May require image stabilization for handheld shooting.

3) Canon RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM

Canon RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM is a telephoto prime lens that captures stunning portraits with its long focal length and large f/1.8 aperture. The image stabilization and fast aperture makes it perfect for low-light situations and capturing candid moments. Its features, coupled with its versatility, make it one of the best Canon lenses for portraits.

Features Canon RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 135mm Aperture f/1.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,099.00

The lens features a focal length of 135mm, f/1.8 aperture with nine circular blades, five-stop image stabilization, Air Sphere Coating (ASC), USM autofocus, built-in Optical Image Stabilization, a weather-sealed build, and weighs 935g.

Pros:

Beautiful bokeh and great for full-body portraits.

Offers excellent low-light performance.

Has ideal for compression and isolation.

Cons:

Heavier and pricier than other 135mm lenses.

The lens may be less versatile because of the longer focal length.

4) Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM

Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM is a versatile standard zoom lens ideal for various portrait styles, making it a great standard zoom option. It offers a constant f/2.8 aperture and image stabilization, ensuring high image quality and convenience for different shooting scenarios. Thus, it is a great addition to this list of the best Canon lenses for portraits.

Features Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 24-70mm Aperture f/2.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,199.00

The lens features a focal length of 24-70mm, constant f/2.8 aperture, five-stop image stabilization, fast and silent USM autofocus, dust and weather-resistant build, and weighs 900g.

Pros:

Versatile and works with various framing options.

Offers consistent bokeh across the zoom range.

Performs well in low light.

Cons:

The lens is larger and heavier than prime lenses.

Pricier than some options.

5) Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM

Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM is a standard prime lens that performs well in various portrait styles. Its large aperture, durable build, and smooth bokeh make it an excellent choice as one of the best Canon lenses for portrait. It is also excellent in low light conditions and offers a shallow depth of field, making it ideal for capturing stunning portraits.

Features Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.2 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,399.00

The lens features a focal length of 50mm, f/1.2 aperture, USM autofocus (adapter required for RF mount), and weighs 545g (without adapter).

Pros:

Has a classic portrait focal length.

Offers exceptional low-light performance.

Quite affordable compared to other RF lenses.

Cons:

Requires adapter for RF cameras.

Its older design might not match newer lenses in performance.

This concludes the article on the best Canon lenses for portraits. We've included prime lenses of various focal lengths and a versatile zoom, offering options for different portrait styles and budgets.

All the best Canon lenses for portraits mentioned are from the L-series, which signifies professional-grade image quality and build.

