Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti could struggle while running Clair Obscur Expedition 33, especially because it pushes realism to its limits. On top of this, the game isn't the best when it comes to optimization. Which is why you will need to spend some time fine-tuning the settings to ensure a decent framerate. That said, the game doesn't come with dozens of customization options, making things slightly easier.

To help you quickly get started with the title, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal setting options for Expedition 33. The focus is on a smooth 1080p 60 FPS experience.

Note: These settings work best for a PC that meets the minimum system requirements for Expedition 33 (Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X + 8 GB RAM).

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 4060

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 can look visually appealing on the RTX 4060 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 was launched for entry-level 1080p gaming, and it does a fairly good job. With DLSS set to Quality, you can have a good time in Expedition 33. While we won't recommend the Epic settings in the title, the High options are recommended for the 60 FPS experience.

The ideal settings combination for the game is as follows:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 plays at high framerates on the RTX 4060 Ti (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 4060 Ti is slightly more capable than its cheaper sibling. This means you can crank up the settings a bit further in Expedition 33 without losing FPS. We recommend a mix of Epic and High options with DLSS set to Quality for a balanced experience.

The detailed list is as follows:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: Epic

Epic Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: Epic

Epic Shading: High

With these graphics options applied, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs smoothly on the last-gen 60-class cards. These GPUs bundle enough horsepower to play any of the latest titles without performance hiccups. The new turn-based RPG is no exception.

