Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti could struggle while running Clair Obscur Expedition 33, especially because it pushes realism to its limits. On top of this, the game isn't the best when it comes to optimization. Which is why you will need to spend some time fine-tuning the settings to ensure a decent framerate. That said, the game doesn't come with dozens of customization options, making things slightly easier.
To help you quickly get started with the title, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal setting options for Expedition 33. The focus is on a smooth 1080p 60 FPS experience.
Note: These settings work best for a PC that meets the minimum system requirements for Expedition 33 (Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X + 8 GB RAM).
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 4060
The Nvidia RTX 4060 was launched for entry-level 1080p gaming, and it does a fairly good job. With DLSS set to Quality, you can have a good time in Expedition 33. While we won't recommend the Epic settings in the title, the High options are recommended for the 60 FPS experience.
The ideal settings combination for the game is as follows:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Process: High
- Texture: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: High
- Shading: High
Also read: All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Trophies and Achievements
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 4060 Ti
The RTX 4060 Ti is slightly more capable than its cheaper sibling. This means you can crank up the settings a bit further in Expedition 33 without losing FPS. We recommend a mix of Epic and High options with DLSS set to Quality for a balanced experience.
The detailed list is as follows:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Quality
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Process: High
- Texture: Epic
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: Epic
- Shading: High
With these graphics options applied, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs smoothly on the last-gen 60-class cards. These GPUs bundle enough horsepower to play any of the latest titles without performance hiccups. The new turn-based RPG is no exception.