Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU

The RTX 3050 can struggle in demanding video games like Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Given that the GPU was built for entry-level gaming and has put a few years on itself now, you can barely expect a 40-50 FPS experience at 1080p. The original 4 GB variants of the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti are in worse shape as they can't handle the large textures common in a 2025 title.

Moreover, Expedition 33 isn't the best-optimized game released on PC. Given these constraints, we have compiled a list of recommended settings that run the title at a balanced 40-50 FPS in 1080p.

Note: These options work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X + 8 GB RAM).

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3050 laptop (LT) GPU

The RTX 3050 laptop GPU can play Clair Obscur Expedition 33 with a few settings tweaks (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The RTX 3050 laptop GPU can handle Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at 1080p with a mix of Medium and Low settings applied. You'll have to be a bit conservative on the 4 GB variants with the texture options. However, on the revised 6 GB variants and the 3050 Ti, Medium can be used if you're relying on DLSS Super Resolution to keep the framerate up.

We recommend setting DLSS to either Balanced or Performance based on the framerate you're comfortable with. A smooth 60 FPS isn't a strict requirement in the game as it's single-player and played from a third-person's perspective. A decent 40-50 FPS experience can be smooth if there aren't any frequent stutters.

The recommended settings combination is as follows:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: DLSS

DLSS Scaling Mode: Performance (or Balanced if aiming for 40 FPS)

Performance (or Balanced if aiming for 40 FPS) Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Max FPS: 60

60 VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 1920 × 1080 (or even 1600 × 900 if you need 60+ FPS)

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Off or Low

Off or Low Shadows: Low

Low Global Illumination: Low

Low Reflection: Low

Low Post Process: Low

Low Texture: Low or Medium (if 4 GB VRAM: use Low; if 6 GB variant: Medium is fine)

Low or Medium (if 4 GB VRAM: use Low; if 6 GB variant: Medium is fine) Visual Effects: Low

Low Foliage: Low

Low Shading: Low

With the above settings applied, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 runs pretty well on the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptops. If you're connecting to an external display, we don't recommend pushing the resolution beyond 1920 x 1080. Without FSR frame generation, the graphics chip's capabilities are quite limited, which could result in a choppy experience. While turning down the settings is an option, the loss in visual quality makes it unworthy.

