Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU

The RTX 3060 laptop GPU still has enough rendering potential to play the latest titles like Clair Obscur Expedition 33 without performance hiccups. However, you will have to crank down a few settings options to maintain a stable 60 FPS. The game isn't well-optimized on PC and doesn't support FSR frame generation, which compromises visual fidelity.
In this guide, we look at the ideal settings list for the Ampere-based laptop GPU. We have optimized it primarily for a stable 1080p 60 FPS experience.
Note: These options work best for RTX 3060 laptops meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X + 8 GB RAM).
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 3060 laptop (LT) GPU
The RTX 3060 laptop and desktop GPUs were designed for 1080p and continue to deliver at this resolution. However, given their mounting age, a few tweaks to the graphics settings are necessary in demanding titles such as Expedition 33.
We recommend a mix of Low and Medium settings for high framerates. The title is single-player, meaning some gamers might be willing to sacrifice high FPS for better visual fidelity. In such a case, you can crank up to the Medium preset.
With DLSS set to the Balanced preset, the game works fairly well. While there's some loss in sharpness and clarity, it's necessary for the smoothness. Again, crank up to Quality if you're fine with the slightly lower FPS numbers.
The detailed settings list for the game is as follows:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Balanced (This gives a major FPS boost while retaining decent quality)
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: 60 or 90 (Unlimited only if thermals allow and the screen is high-refresh)
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 1920 × 1080
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Low or Medium (DLSS handles most of it anyway)
- Shadows: Low
- Global Illumination: Low or Medium
- Reflection: Low
- Post Process: Medium
- Texture: Medium (6 GB VRAM can struggle with High + DLSS)
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Foliage: Low or Medium
- Shading: Medium
These settings still result in a high FPS experience at 1080p resolutions in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Note that performance might vary widely based on the TGP of the RTX 3060 in your laptop. Some high-end devices push for 100+W, which will easily deliver over 60 FPS. However, more efficient designs with a 50W to 70W GPU may barely manage 40 FPS with the same settings list.