Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU

The Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU is one of the most popular in the market, according the Steam Hardware Survey charts. With support for DLSS frame generation, the latest improvements in power efficiency, rasterization, and ray tracing, the GPU is alluring for casual gamers and power users alike. It can handle titles like Clair Obscur Expedition 33 proficiently with some tweaks to the settings list.
To help you quickly get started with the title, we have compiled this guide. The focus is on a smooth 1080p 60 FPS experience.
Note: These options work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X + 8 GB RAM).
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for RTX 4060 laptop (LT) GPU
The RTX 4060 LT is designed for 1080p gaming. Most laptops that bundle the video card come with FHD screens anyway, so we have focused on this resolution with our guide. Expedition 33 can be quite demanding at times. If you're connecting an external display, we don't recommend cranking up the resolution past 2560 x 1440.
For the settings list, a mix of Medium and High options for Expedition 33. The 4060 laptop GPU comes with 8 GB GDDR6 video memory, which means High textures can easily fit. However, reflections and shadows can take a toll on the FPS output, given the limited GA207 graphics chip powering the card. You'll have to adjust the settings accordingly.
For high FPS (60+ consistently), DLSS must be set to the Balanced preset. You can rely on the Quality preset too if 40-50 FPS is fine for you. Expedition 33, being a single-player title, runs well at this setting.
The detailed settings list for Expedition 33 is as follows:
General
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Scaling Type: DLSS
- Scaling Mode: Balanced (instead of Quality — better FPS on the laptop GPU)
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Max FPS: 90 or 120 (Unlimited is fine if thermals and power are controlled)
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: As per preference
- Screen Resolution: 1920 × 1080
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium (High can be taxing)
- Shadows: Medium (One of the most performance-heavy settings)
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Reflection: Medium or High (depending on the TGP of your RTX 4060)
- Post Process: Medium or High
- Texture: High (8 GB VRAM should handle this fine)
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Foliage: Medium
- Shading: Medium
The Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU continues to be quite capable for gaming. With the above settings applied, Expedition 33 looks impressive while maintaining a smooth framerate.