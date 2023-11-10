Best controller settings for Like a Dragon Gaiden

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a new action-adventure game. Kazuma Kiryu returns as a protagonist in this title, continuing his saga in the Yakuza series. The game boasts a beat-up system, along with a new agent combat style.

Among all the elements present in Like a Dragon Gaiden, having a distinguished controller layout is crucial to achieving your desired results in combat and mastering this title's mechanics. The optimal controller settings for Like a Dragon Gaiden are provided below.

Best Marvel's Like a Dragon Gaiden controller settings for an elevated experience

Adventure:

Action/Sprint : A

: A Use Wire Gadget : X

: X Walk : RB

: RB Reset Camera : LT

: LT Spring : RT

: RT First-Person View : LS Button

: LS Button Enlarge/Minimize Minimap : RS Button

: RS Button Phone Camera : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Read Email : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Map: View Button

Battle:

Dodge/Serpent : A

: A Grab Enemy/Spider : B

: B Rush Combo/Firefly : X

: X Finishing Blow/Hornet : Y

: Y Guard : LB

: LB Take Stance : RB

: RB Reset Camera/Disable Heat Actions : LT

: LT Extreme Heat Mode : RT

: RT Taunt : LS Button

: LS Button Change Battle Style : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Close Tips : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Map: View Button

Blackjack:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Use Item : Y

: Y Move Camera (Left) : LB

: LB Move Camera (Right) : RB

: RB Min. Bet : LT

: LT Max. Bet: RT

Poker:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Use Item: Y

Koi-koi:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Hands : X

: X View Rules: Y

Oicho-kabu:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B View Rules: Y

Shogi:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Take Back : X

: X Use Item : Y

: Y Super Take Back : LB

: LB Description: RB

Golf:

Begin Shot : A

: A Cancel Shot : B

: B Switch Camera: RB

UFO Catcher:

Move Crane : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Insert Money: X

Karaoke:

Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 1 : A

: A Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 2 : B

: B Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 3 : X

: X Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 4: Y

Pool:

Confirm/Enter Shot Mode : A

: A Canel/Cancel Shot : B

: B Change Perspective : X

: X Reset Shot Direction : Y

: Y Display/Hide Info : LB

: LB Display Ball Number : RB

: RB Reset Camera : LT

: LT Fast-Forward: RT

Pocket Circuit (racing):

Racer's Focus : B

: B Change Perspective : X

: X Boost : Y

: Y Toggle Info Display: LS Button

Motor Raid:

Punch : X

: X Kick : Y

: Y Brake : LT

: LT Accelerate (Press Twice to Boost): RT

That concludes this guide for the best controller settings in Like a Dragon Gaiden.