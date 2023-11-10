Gaming Tech
  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best controller settings for Like a Dragon Gaiden

Best controller settings for Like a Dragon Gaiden

By Debayan Saha
Modified Nov 10, 2023 15:17 GMT
Like a Dragon Gaiden controller settings for an elevated experience (Image via SEGA)
Like a Dragon Gaiden controller settings for an elevated experience (Image via SEGA)

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a new action-adventure game. Kazuma Kiryu returns as a protagonist in this title, continuing his saga in the Yakuza series. The game boasts a beat-up system, along with a new agent combat style.

Among all the elements present in Like a Dragon Gaiden, having a distinguished controller layout is crucial to achieving your desired results in combat and mastering this title's mechanics. The optimal controller settings for Like a Dragon Gaiden are provided below.

Best Marvel's Like a Dragon Gaiden controller settings for an elevated experience

Adventure:

  • Action/Sprint: A
  • Use Wire Gadget: X
  • Walk: RB
  • Reset Camera: LT
  • Spring: RT
  • First-Person View: LS Button
  • Enlarge/Minimize Minimap: RS Button
  • Phone Camera: Up (D-pad)
  • Read Email: Left (D-pad)
  • Map: View Button

Battle:

  • Dodge/Serpent: A
  • Grab Enemy/Spider: B
  • Rush Combo/Firefly: X
  • Finishing Blow/Hornet: Y
  • Guard: LB
  • Take Stance: RB
  • Reset Camera/Disable Heat Actions: LT
  • Extreme Heat Mode: RT
  • Taunt: LS Button
  • Change Battle Style: Down (D-pad)
  • Close Tips: Right (D-pad)
  • Map: View Button

Blackjack:

  • Confirm: A
  • Cancel: B
  • Use Item: Y
  • Move Camera (Left): LB
  • Move Camera (Right): RB
  • Min. Bet: LT
  • Max. Bet: RT

Poker:

  • Confirm: A
  • Cancel: B
  • Use Item: Y

Koi-koi:

youtube-cover
  • Confirm: A
  • Cancel: B
  • Hands: X
  • View Rules: Y

Oicho-kabu:

  • Confirm: A
  • Cancel: B
  • View Rules: Y

Shogi:

  • Confirm: A
  • Cancel: B
  • Take Back: X
  • Use Item: Y
  • Super Take Back: LB
  • Description: RB

Golf:

  • Begin Shot: A
  • Cancel Shot: B
  • Switch Camera: RB

UFO Catcher:

  • Move Crane: A
  • Cancel: B
  • Insert Money: X

Karaoke:

  • Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 1: A
  • Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 2: B
  • Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 3: X
  • Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 4: Y

Pool:

  • Confirm/Enter Shot Mode: A
  • Canel/Cancel Shot: B
  • Change Perspective: X
  • Reset Shot Direction: Y
  • Display/Hide Info: LB
  • Display Ball Number: RB
  • Reset Camera: LT
  • Fast-Forward: RT

Pocket Circuit (racing):

  • Racer's Focus: B
  • Change Perspective: X
  • Boost: Y
  • Toggle Info Display: LS Button

Motor Raid:

  • Punch: X
  • Kick: Y
  • Brake: LT
  • Accelerate (Press Twice to Boost): RT

That concludes this guide for the best controller settings in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...