Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT

Diablo 4 is the latest action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment and the fourth major entry of the franchise. The game is set to release on June 6, 2023. However, players who pre-ordered the title's Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition can now play it thanks to its Early Access program. The game is currently available on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, and PS4.
Despite being a 2023 launch, Diablo 4 runs brilliantly on most modern systems. In fact, it is one of the better PC ports of 2023 and recommends only an RX 5700 XT, a GPU from 2019, to play the title at 1080p with High graphics settings.
RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT are high-end GPUs from AMD. They are based on RDNA 2 architecture, well known for delivering brilliant performances while being power efficient. As a result, chips based on his architecture have made their way to the handheld Steam Deck and the beefy PlayStation 5.
Since Diablo 4 recommends only an RX 5700 XT, the RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT face no trouble in playing the game, although minor tweaks will be required if users plan on getting the most out of the title. This guide will look closer at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT.
Diablo 4 graphics settings RX 6900 XT
RX 6900 XT is more than enough for Diablo 4. The developers recommend an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for 4K Ultra settings. However, 4K is still a demanding resolution. Since the game relies heavily on combat, one must ensure their framerate is stable and consistently high for a smooth and fluid experience. The settings suggested in this guide are curated for high framerates with minimal reduction in visual quality that won't even be noticeable in the heat of the battles.
Here are the best Diablo 4 settings for the AMD RX 6900 XT:
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
- Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 30
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings RX 6950 XT
RX 6950 XT and RX 6900 XT are almost the same on paper except for a few differences. For instance, the RX 6950 XT has a memory speed of 18 Gbps, whereas the latter comes with a 16 Gbps memory speed. There are also minor differences in the core clock and bandwidth. These differences, however, don't translate into massive performance improvements. Hence, the graphics settings for the RX 6950 XT and RX 6900 XT in Diablo 4 are quite similar.
The following settings are recommended for the RX 6950 XT in Diablo 4 for the best possible experience:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
- Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 30
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
These are the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT. If users face performance problems, updating to the latest AMD drivers is advised for improved stability.