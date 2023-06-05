Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT

Diablo 4 is the latest action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment and the fourth major entry of the franchise. The game is set to release on June 6, 2023. However, players who pre-ordered the title's Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition can now play it thanks to its Early Access program. The game is currently available on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, and PS4.

Despite being a 2023 launch, Diablo 4 runs brilliantly on most modern systems. In fact, it is one of the better PC ports of 2023 and recommends only an RX 5700 XT, a GPU from 2019, to play the title at 1080p with High graphics settings.

RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT are high-end GPUs from AMD. They are based on RDNA 2 architecture, well known for delivering brilliant performances while being power efficient. As a result, chips based on his architecture have made their way to the handheld Steam Deck and the beefy PlayStation 5.

Since Diablo 4 recommends only an RX 5700 XT, the RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT face no trouble in playing the game, although minor tweaks will be required if users plan on getting the most out of the title. This guide will look closer at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT.

Diablo 4 graphics settings RX 6900 XT

RX 6900 XT is more than enough for Diablo 4. The developers recommend an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for 4K Ultra settings. However, 4K is still a demanding resolution. Since the game relies heavily on combat, one must ensure their framerate is stable and consistently high for a smooth and fluid experience. The settings suggested in this guide are curated for high framerates with minimal reduction in visual quality that won't even be noticeable in the heat of the battles.

Here are the best Diablo 4 settings for the AMD RX 6900 XT:

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

30 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings RX 6950 XT

RX 6950 XT and RX 6900 XT are almost the same on paper except for a few differences. For instance, the RX 6950 XT has a memory speed of 18 Gbps, whereas the latter comes with a 16 Gbps memory speed. There are also minor differences in the core clock and bandwidth. These differences, however, don't translate into massive performance improvements. Hence, the graphics settings for the RX 6950 XT and RX 6900 XT in Diablo 4 are quite similar.

The following settings are recommended for the RX 6950 XT in Diablo 4 for the best possible experience:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

30 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

These are the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT. If users face performance problems, updating to the latest AMD drivers is advised for improved stability.

