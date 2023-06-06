Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G 

Diablo 4 is finally underway after much anticipation. After being in the beta testing phase for quite some time, followed by an Early Access program, players can finally get their hands on the game. The title is available on last-gen as well as current-gen consoles and PC. Surprisingly, unlike most 2023 releases, the game's PC port is well-optimized. It scales pretty well on lower-end hardware, making it accessible for all players irrespective of the system they choose to play on.

Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G are APUs from AMD. APU or Accelerated Processing Units, are chips that host both CPU and GPU on the same die. While they aren't meant for gamers, their gaming capabilities should not be undermined. They offer solid performances for their price and can play most esports titles and less demanding triple-A games without much effort.

That said, if gamers want to play Diablo 4 on these APUs, they need to tweak a few settings in-game to get the most out of it.

Diablo 4 graphics settings Ryzen 5 5600G

For the purpose of this guide, the resolution target for Diablo 4 would be 1080p. Anything lower would result in a poor visual experience. However, players will need to use FSR to achieve playable framerates at that resolution. The settings suggested in this guide focus on delivering stable framerates without degrading the image quality significantly.

Having established the objectives of the guide, the following graphics settings will deliver users of the Ryzen 5 5600G with the best possible experience in Diablo 4:

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Shadows: Off

Off Soft Shadows: Off

Off Shader Quality: Low

Low SSAO Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Clutter Quality: Low

Low Fur Quality Level: Low

Low Water Simulation Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Geometric Complexity: Low

Low Terrain Geometry Detail: Low

Low Physics Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: On

Diablo 4 graphics settings Ryzen 7 5700G

Although the Ryzen 7 5700G is more capable than the 5600G, the difference isn't huge. Hence, the settings here will also target playable framerates at 1080p. However, the little extra performance that the 5700G offers can be used to turn up a few settings for a more visually appealing experience.

That said, here are the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 with the Ryzen 7 5700G:

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Shadows: Off

Off Soft Shadows: Off

Off Shader Quality: Low

Low SSAO Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Clutter Quality: Low

Low Fur Quality Level: Low

Low Water Simulation Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Geometric Complexity: Medium

Medium Terrain Geometry Detail: Low

Low Physics Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: On

These are the most optimal graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 7 5700G. Although one cannot expect to play the game at maxed-out settings with these APUs, they deliver a playable experience.

