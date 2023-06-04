Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Diablo 4, developed by Blizzard Entertainment, is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Critics have praised the game, and the community is eager to explore the brand-new Diablo realm. Although the game has not yet been released, pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate Editions users already have access to it.

The game has been designed to work on current and last-generation consoles. On the other hand, the newest consoles will be able to run the game in 4k with a constant 60 FPS, whereas the older ones will only be able to crank out 30 FPS at 900p quality.

Optimal Diablo 4 Graphics Settings for Xbox X|S

The Xbox X|S consoles are the current generation gaming devices released in November 2020 and started a new wave for the console gaming industry. Till today, both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are impressive devices that can deliver the same performance as similar to high-end PCs.

Furthermore, the consoles have enough capability to run Diablo 4 without any hiccups and provide seamless performance to the Xbox community.

Best graphics options for Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X is one of the strongest machines developed by Microsoft. It generates so much power that it can render games at 4k resolution at 60 frames per second, support up to 120 frames per second, and even render games at 8K resolution.

The console can run the title at 4K resolution and maintain a stable 60 FPS.

Graphics Settings

Screen

Font Size: Large

Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Color Blind Filter: Off

Gameplay

Screen Shake Effects: Players' preference

Combat Hit Flash: On

Reduce Strobing: Off

Advanced Tooltip Compare: On

Advanced tooltip Information: On

Sound

In-game Loot Sounds: On

Minimum Quality: Legendary

Cinematic Subtitles: On

Best graphics options for Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S is weaker than Series X but has enough power to run games at 1080p with a stable 60 FPS. The console will have no problem delivering the optimal quality that Diablo 4 has to offer.

Graphics Settings

Screen

Font Size: Large

Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Color Blind Filter: Off

Gameplay

Screen Shake Effects: Players' preference

Combat Hit Flash: On

Reduce Strobing: Off

Advanced Tooltip Compare: On

Advanced tooltip Information: On

Sound

In-game Loot Sounds: On

Minimum Quality: Legendary

Cinematic Subtitles: On

Optimal Diablo 6 Graphics Settings for Xbox One

Xbox One is a decade-old machine and will even have the power to run Diablo 4. However, certain compromises need to be made in case of visual quality since the game can run at 900p and attain a stable 30 FPS.

Graphics Settings

Screen

Font Size: Large

Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Color Blind Filter: Off

Gameplay

Screen Shake Effects: Players' preference

Combat Hit Flash: On

Reduce Strobing: Off

Advanced Tooltip Compare: On

Advanced tooltip Information: On

Sound

In-game Loot Sounds: On

Minimum Quality: Legendary

Cinematic Subtitles: On

