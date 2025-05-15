Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT were launched in the RDNA 2 lineup as high-end 4K gaming GPUs. Even then, demanding titles like Doom The Dark Ages might fare poorly on the cards if you aren't willing to compromise on some graphics settings.

While the AMD cards still hold their ground pretty well, they're two generations old, meaning ray tracing and upscaling might not work well. However, you do get support for FSR upscaling and frame generation, which helps with the framerates at high resolutions.

In this guide, we have compiled the ideal settings options for the two Team Red pixel pushers. Our target is a smooth 70+ FPS, which is needed for a decent experience in a first-person shooter like Doom.

Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for Doom The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).

Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 can comfortably play Doom The Dark Ages at 1440p (Image via Bethesda)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 was built for 4K gaming, but it's best to stick to QHD while playing the latest titles like Doom The Dark Ages. This will help you maintain a triple-digit framerate while ensuring the game stays visually impressive. We recommend a mix of High and Ultra Nightmare settings with FSR set to Quality (or Balanced if you need more FPS) and frame generation turned on.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: FSR

FSR Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom) FSR Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) FSR Frame Generation: On

NVIDIA Reflex Mode: N/A

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4084

Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The RX 6800 XT can play Doom The Dark Ages at 4K (Image via Bethesda)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is a good 11% faster than its cheaper sibling. This is enough horsepower to bring up the resolution to 4K. With FSR upscaling and frame generation, you can maintain a decent framerate without major performance hiccups.

We recommend sticking to the Ultra Nightmare settings with this card. This will give you crips game visuals. Here are the best settings to use:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: FSR

FSR Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom) FSR Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) FSR Frame Generation: On

NVIDIA Reflex Mode: N/A

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4084 (or Max — RTX 5070 Ti has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 5070 Ti has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Overall, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT continue to pack a punch even while running the latest video games. The cards are considerably faster than some latest launches like the RTX 5060 Ti. With the above settings applied, you can get a smooth experience with the Bethesda release.

