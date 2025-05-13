Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

DOOM The Dark Ages is a new action-packed FPS from id Software and Bethesda Softworks. You once again don the mantle of Doom Slayer to set a carnage against the forces of Hell. However, this game demands finely tuned graphics settings to strike the right balance between performance and quality. If you're playing on an Nvidia RTX 3060 or 3060 Ti, optimizing your settings is essential to get high frame rates without sacrificing brutal visuals.
Below are the recommended settings for each GPU model, designed for smooth DOOM The Dark Ages gameplay at 1080p or even 1440p resolution.
Best DOOM The Dark Ages Remastered Settings for RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a good GPU if you are planning to enjoy DOOM The Dark Ages on 1080p, but it is restricted by budget. You can enjoy the Ultra Nightmare quality with this GPU. The gameplay would be mostly smooth with a 60-70 FPS on 1080p, but might be choppy in some instances.
With our optimized settings, you would be getting 66–80 FPS on 1080p resolution. These tweaks focus on lowering shadow and volumetric details while retaining crisp texture quality and enhanced effects for an immersive experience.+
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Sharpening: 1.50
- Film Gain: 1.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 46%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Mode: On
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 4096
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Reflections Quality: Low
- Lights Quality: Low
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Low
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Best DOOM The Dark Ages Remastered Settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti offers a noticeable performance uplift compared to the base 3060 due to its raw power, allowing for smoother gameplay and even enjoying on 1440p. You can expect a smooth 75–90 FPS at 1080p with the following settings.
Moreover, the RTX 3060 Ti also allows you to play DOOM The Dark Ages on 1440p at Ultra settings. However, you won't be getting any high FPS, as you will be clocked between 39-50 FPS even with DLSS. We recommend the following settings to get 59–70 FPS while playing on 1440p.
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- DLSS Sharpness: 0%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Mode: Off
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 1536
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Reflections Quality: Low
- Lights Quality: Low
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Low
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
With these settings, you are good to go and slash all the Hell forces in DOOM The Dark Ages without sacrificing performance or the beloved gory visuals.
