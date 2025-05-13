Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

DOOM The Dark Ages is a new action-packed FPS from id Software and Bethesda Softworks. You once again don the mantle of Doom Slayer to set a carnage against the forces of Hell. However, this game demands finely tuned graphics settings to strike the right balance between performance and quality. If you're playing on an Nvidia RTX 3060 or 3060 Ti, optimizing your settings is essential to get high frame rates without sacrificing brutal visuals.

Below are the recommended settings for each GPU model, designed for smooth DOOM The Dark Ages gameplay at 1080p or even 1440p resolution.

Best DOOM The Dark Ages Remastered Settings for RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a good GPU if you are planning to enjoy DOOM The Dark Ages on 1080p, but it is restricted by budget. You can enjoy the Ultra Nightmare quality with this GPU. The gameplay would be mostly smooth with a 60-70 FPS on 1080p, but might be choppy in some instances.

With our optimized settings, you would be getting 66–80 FPS on 1080p resolution. These tweaks focus on lowering shadow and volumetric details while retaining crisp texture quality and enhanced effects for an immersive experience.+

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Sharpening: 1.50

1.50 Film Gain: 1.00

1.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 46%

46% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Mode: On

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4096

4096 Shadow Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Lights Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Best DOOM The Dark Ages Remastered Settings for RTX 3060 Ti

DOOM The Dark Ages settings on RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3060 Ti offers a noticeable performance uplift compared to the base 3060 due to its raw power, allowing for smoother gameplay and even enjoying on 1440p. You can expect a smooth 75–90 FPS at 1080p with the following settings.

Moreover, the RTX 3060 Ti also allows you to play DOOM The Dark Ages on 1440p at Ultra settings. However, you won't be getting any high FPS, as you will be clocked between 39-50 FPS even with DLSS. We recommend the following settings to get 59–70 FPS while playing on 1440p.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Mode: Off

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 1536

1536 Shadow Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Lights Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

With these settings, you are good to go and slash all the Hell forces in DOOM The Dark Ages without sacrificing performance or the beloved gory visuals.

