Best DOOM: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super are high-end 1440p gaming GPUs launched in the last generation. They pack enough rendering prowess to be able to handle the latest titles, such as DOOM: The Dark Ages, without major performance hiccups. However, you must tweak the graphics settings to ensure the framerates remain high. The game can be quite demanding at the native resolution, which it makes up for with support for DLSS frame generation.
In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings for running the game using the last-gen 70-class GPUs. You can refer to these lists to get started.
Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware requirements for Doom The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better, and 32 GB RAM).
Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The RTX 4070 Ti was launched as a premium 1440p gaming card. We recommend sticking to that resolution in DOOM: The Dark Ages. At this resolution, you can set DLSS to DLAA (which improves quality over native) and turn on frame generation (although the 40 series is locked to 2x, this would be plenty at QHD).
For the settings, you can stick to the Ultra Nightmare preset. In our testing, cranking up past High didn't have a huge impact on performance. The highest settings work fine for the RTX 4070 Ti at 1440p.
The detailed settings list for running the game on a 4070 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: 2x
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max)
- Shadow Quality: High or Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: High
- Lights Quality: High or Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Nightmare
- Water Quality: Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: High or Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Nightmare
Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is considerably more powerful than the regular Ti version. With 16 GB VRAM and 10% more CUDA cores, you get significantly more performance at 1440p. The card is well suited for 4K gaming as well, which we recommend for DOOM: The Dark Ages. DLSS with frame generation ensures the framerate stays high, allowing you to stick to the Ultra Nightmare settings.
The settings to run the game on this GPU are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max)
- Shadow Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: High
- Lights Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Nightmare
The RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super continue to be powerful gaming GPUs. They are designed to handle the latest titles without performance hiccups at the highest settings, and DOOM: The Dark Ages is no exception, as it supports all DLSS-based upscaling magic.