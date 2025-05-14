Best DOOM: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super are high-end 1440p gaming GPUs launched in the last generation. They pack enough rendering prowess to be able to handle the latest titles, such as DOOM: The Dark Ages, without major performance hiccups. However, you must tweak the graphics settings to ensure the framerates remain high. The game can be quite demanding at the native resolution, which it makes up for with support for DLSS frame generation.

In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings for running the game using the last-gen 70-class GPUs. You can refer to these lists to get started.

Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware requirements for Doom The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better, and 32 GB RAM).

Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

DOOM: The Dark Ages looks visually impressive on PC (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 4070 Ti was launched as a premium 1440p gaming card. We recommend sticking to that resolution in DOOM: The Dark Ages. At this resolution, you can set DLSS to DLAA (which improves quality over native) and turn on frame generation (although the 40 series is locked to 2x, this would be plenty at QHD).

For the settings, you can stick to the Ultra Nightmare preset. In our testing, cranking up past High didn't have a huge impact on performance. The highest settings work fine for the RTX 4070 Ti at 1440p.

The detailed settings list for running the game on a 4070 Ti is as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom) DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: 2x

2x NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: High or Nightmare

or Reflections Quality: High

Lights Quality: High or Nightmare

or Particles Quality: Nightmare

Decal Quality: Nightmare

Water Quality: Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)

(Ultra if performance allows) Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: High or Nightmare

or Shading Quality: Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Nightmare

Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super

The RTX 4070 Ti Super can play DOOM: The Dark Ages at 4K (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is considerably more powerful than the regular Ti version. With 16 GB VRAM and 10% more CUDA cores, you get significantly more performance at 1440p. The card is well suited for 4K gaming as well, which we recommend for DOOM: The Dark Ages. DLSS with frame generation ensures the framerate stays high, allowing you to stick to the Ultra Nightmare settings.

The settings to run the game on this GPU are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom) DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: Off (No frame generation on the 3090, you won't need it)

(No frame generation on the 3090, you won't need it) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare

or Reflections Quality: High

Lights Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare

or Particles Quality: Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)

(Ultra if performance allows) Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare

or Shading Quality: Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Nightmare

The RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super continue to be powerful gaming GPUs. They are designed to handle the latest titles without performance hiccups at the highest settings, and DOOM: The Dark Ages is no exception, as it supports all DLSS-based upscaling magic.

