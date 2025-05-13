Best Doom: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB GPUs are some of the latest pixel pushers. These GPUs target premium 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences in the latest titles like Doom: The Dark Ages. However, the cards don't pack enough rendering prowess to handle the game at the highest settings. Some tweaks are needed, be it in upscaling or texture quality.
To help you quickly get started in the new Doom game, we have compiled this list of ideal graphics options for the two 60-class Blackwell GPUs. The settings are optimized for a 70-100 FPS experience based on your preferences.
Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the minimum hardware for Doom: The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Intel Core i7 10700K or better + 16 GB RAM).
Best Doom: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB
The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB is designed for 1080p and 1440p gaming in the sub-$400 market. The limited VRAM means you'll have to be mindful about loading large textures into memory. We recommend a mix of High and Nightmare settings in the hack and slash game for a balanced experience with frame generation turned on. This gives you around 100 FPS without major stutters or FPS drops.
The detailed settings are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Off (On if benchmarking)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.50–2.00
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Off with frame generation for better picture quality)
- DLSS Sharpness: 10–20%
- DLSS Frame Generation: 3x (keeps framerate over 100 FPS)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On (or On + Boost for low latency)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 2048–3072 (keep below 4 GB for VRAM safety)
- Shadow Quality: High or Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: High
- Lights Quality: High or Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Nightmare
- Water Quality: Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: High or Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Nightmare
Best Doom: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB
Doom: The Dark Ages is a demanding game and comfortably draws over 10 GB of video memory even at 1440p. Thus, the 16 GB variant has a huge advantage when it comes to smoothness and framerates.
You can comfortably crank up to Ultra Nightmare settings with DLSS set to DLAA (improving image quality over native). On top of this, Frame Generation helps you make up for the lost FPS and get to 100.
The detailed settings are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560x1440 (or 3840x2160 with DLSS Performance + Frame Generation)
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Off (On if testing FPS/latency)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.5
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA
- 1440p: DLAA
- 4K: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 10–20%
- DLSS Frame Generation: On (2x or Adaptive)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 4096–6144 (thanks to 16 GB VRAM)
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Overall, the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB are capable cards when it comes to 1440p gaming.
Doom: The Dark Ages brings the GPUs to their knees, as it's pretty demanding. However, support for the latest DLSS tech stack with multi-frame generation means triple-digit framerates are easily attainable.