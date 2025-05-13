Best Doom: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB GPUs are some of the latest pixel pushers. These GPUs target premium 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences in the latest titles like Doom: The Dark Ages. However, the cards don't pack enough rendering prowess to handle the game at the highest settings. Some tweaks are needed, be it in upscaling or texture quality.

To help you quickly get started in the new Doom game, we have compiled this list of ideal graphics options for the two 60-class Blackwell GPUs. The settings are optimized for a 70-100 FPS experience based on your preferences.

Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the minimum hardware for Doom: The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Intel Core i7 10700K or better + 16 GB RAM).

Best Doom: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB can play DOOM: The Dark Ages at over 100 FPS with frame generation (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB is designed for 1080p and 1440p gaming in the sub-$400 market. The limited VRAM means you'll have to be mindful about loading large textures into memory. We recommend a mix of High and Nightmare settings in the hack and slash game for a balanced experience with frame generation turned on. This gives you around 100 FPS without major stutters or FPS drops.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off (On if benchmarking)

Video

Field of View: 110–120

110–120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.50–2.00

1.50–2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Off with frame generation for better picture quality)

(Or for better picture quality) DLSS Sharpness: 10–20%

10–20% DLSS Frame Generation: 3x (keeps framerate over 100 FPS)

(keeps framerate over 100 FPS) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On (or On + Boost for low latency)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048–3072 (keep below 4 GB for VRAM safety)

(keep below 4 GB for VRAM safety) Shadow Quality: High or Nightmare

or Reflections Quality: High

Lights Quality: High or Nightmare

or Particles Quality: Nightmare

Decal Quality: Nightmare

Water Quality: Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)

(Ultra if performance allows) Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: High or Nightmare

or Shading Quality: Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Nightmare

Read more: DOOM: The Dark Ages RTX 5060 Ti GPU benchmarks – 1440p Ultra performance review

Best Doom: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB

The RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB can play Doom: The Dark Ages comfortably at 1440p (Image via Bethesda)

Doom: The Dark Ages is a demanding game and comfortably draws over 10 GB of video memory even at 1440p. Thus, the 16 GB variant has a huge advantage when it comes to smoothness and framerates.

You can comfortably crank up to Ultra Nightmare settings with DLSS set to DLAA (improving image quality over native). On top of this, Frame Generation helps you make up for the lost FPS and get to 100.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440 (or 3840x2160 with DLSS Performance + Frame Generation)

2560x1440 (or 3840x2160 with DLSS Performance + Frame Generation) Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off (On if testing FPS/latency)

Video

Field of View: 110–120

110–120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.5

1.5 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA

1440p: DLAA

4K: Quality

DLSS Sharpness: 10–20%

10–20% DLSS Frame Generation: On (2x or Adaptive)

(2x or Adaptive) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4096–6144 (thanks to 16 GB VRAM)

(thanks to 16 GB VRAM) Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Overall, the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB are capable cards when it comes to 1440p gaming.

Doom: The Dark Ages brings the GPUs to their knees, as it's pretty demanding. However, support for the latest DLSS tech stack with multi-frame generation means triple-digit framerates are easily attainable.

