Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

With Dragon's Dogma 2 being released recently, the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are excellent graphics cards for running the game on PC. Apart from stunning visuals, these cards also promise a stutter and lag-free performance. The game is not too demanding and is very well-optimized on all platforms, including PCs.

The game runs well on default settings but is best experienced with a few tweaks. However, choosing the best one may be quite confusing. To aid you in your research, we have put together the best settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 on the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

DD2 runs well on Nvidia RTX 4070 (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 can be played with high framerates on the Nvidia RTX 4070. The game looks stunning at 4K resolution and can run on max settings without any stutters. With DLSS enabled, expect an average framerate of around 50fps.

The best settings for the RTX 4070 are:

Graphics settings:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 120Hz

120Hz Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Upscale Sharpness: -2

-2 Rendering Mode: Progressive

Progressive Image Quality: +2

+2 Ray Tracing: On

On Ambient Occlusion: SDFAO

SDFAO Anti-aliasing: FXAA + TAA

FXAA + TAA Screen Space Reflections: On

On Mesh Quality: Max

Max Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Texture Quality: High (3 GB)

High (3 GB) Grass/Tree Quality: High

High Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Max

Max Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Lens Flare: On

On Lens Distortion: On

On Subsurface Scattering: On

On Motion Quality: High

Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

DD2 runs well on Nvidia RTX 4070 Super (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super can easily run DD2 while offering impressive visuals and overall performance. You easily play the game at 4K resolution with DLSS and Ray Tracing enabled and still get up to 70fps. Even with all settings set to High, expect smooth performance with almost no stutters or lags.

The ideal settings for the RTX 4070 Super are as follows:

Graphics settings:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

On+Boost Upscale Sharpness: -2

-2 Rendering Mode: Progressive

Progressive Image Quality: +2

+2 Ray Tracing: On

On Ambient Occlusion: SDFAO

SDFAO Anti-aliasing: FXAA + TAA

FXAA + TAA Screen Space Reflections: On

On Mesh Quality: Max

Max Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Texture Quality: High (3 GB)

High (3 GB) Grass/Tree Quality: High

High Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Max

Max Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Lens Flare: On

On Lens Distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Subsurface Scattering: On

On Motion Quality: High

